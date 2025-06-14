Here’s the complete list of my Covid Tyranny-era songs, each with a short new description and link — from A to Z, courtesy ChatGPT:

A–E

1984 IS HERE

Orwell's warning becomes real in this protest anthem of the Covid era.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/1984-is-here

1692 WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR

Covid hysteria compared to Salem's witch trials in this satirical track.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/1692-was-a-very-good-year-new-version

A GOOD NURSE

A Canadian nurse loses her job for standing by her beliefs. A song of defiance.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/a-good-nurse

THE BACK OF THE BUS

Discrimination resurfaces under a new guise. A modern protest song.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-back-of-the-bus

BEFORE

A descent from pre-pandemic peace to global chaos and media control.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/before

BENEVOLENCE BOULEVARD

The mask of kindness slips to reveal authoritarian control.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/benevolence-boulevard

WHO STOLE THE BOSTON CREAM PIE?

A darkly comic tale of jab-induced regret and indulgence.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/who-stole-the-boston-cream-pie

THE BALLAD OF TYPHOID MARY

A historic injustice becomes an allegory for today's tyranny.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-ballad-of-typhoid-mary

BIRD FLU HELLabaloo

A musical jab at the never-ending pandemic scare campaigns.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/bird-flu-hellabaloo

CARDBOARD CUTOUTS IN THE STANDS

MLB trades fans for theater in this critique of lockdown absurdity.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/cardboard-cutouts-in-the-stands

CHURCH OF THE PANDEMIC MIND

Covidian dogma replaces religion in this biting satire.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/church-of-the-pandemic-mind

THE COMMANDANT

Internment camp nightmares resurface in this chilling anthem.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-commandant

THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG

A musical take on the Germ Theory debate.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-chicken-or-the

THE DISH

Virology on trial in this expose wrapped in melody.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-dish

DAYS OF NO IMMUNITY

A 19th-century protest echoes modern vaccine resistance.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/days-of-no-immunity

DAWN OF A NEW DAY

Hope rises from activism in this fight song for freedom.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/dawn-of-a-new-day

DR. GASLIGHT

When medical malpractice meets psychological manipulation.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/dr-gaslight

THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES

Covid tyrants exposed through a timeless tale retold.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-clothes

THE EMERGENCY

Never-ending "emergencies" as tools of global control.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/nw-music-video-release-the-emergency

EASY AS PIE

A brainwashed nation sings along to its own undoing.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/easy-as-pie

F–M

FACT CHECKER

Social media’s truth police get skewered in this sharp protest tune.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/fact-checker

FOREVER FREEDOM BRIGADE

The anthem of resistance against medical tyranny. Join the brigade.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/forever-freedom-brigade

5 MILLION DOLLAR MAN

A satire on entitlement and reparations in woke America.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/5-million-dollar-man

GAGA’S GONE

Pop royalty exiles the unvaxxed in this biting musical takedown.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/gagas-gone

GAIN OF FICTION

The virus origin story exposed as another chapter in fiction.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/gain-of-fiction

GOOD COP BAD COP

Law and medicine collide in a world of selective enforcement.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/good-cop-bad-cop

THE GREAT RESET

A call to resist global control disguised as crisis management.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-video-release-the-great-reset

GESTAPO IN THE USA

When free speech is branded extremism, tyranny takes hold.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/gestapo-in-the-usa

IN TOBA TEK SINGH

A lonely lockdown tale of betrayal and deception from afar.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/in-toba-tek-singh

JANUARY 6

Beyond the headlines—an anthem of injustice and state power.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/january-6

JUST TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

Slick salesmanship meets vaccine fanaticism in this satirical hit.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/just-too-good-to-be-true

THE JUDAS TREE

The fall of idealism chronicled in this sweeping cultural lament.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-judas-tree

I DRANK THE KOOL-AID

From Jonestown to Pfizer—blind faith gets its theme song.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-video-i-drank-the-kool-aid

MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY DISEASE

Medical hubris turned policy wreck in musical form.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-way-or-the-highway-disease

MY APOLOGY

Pandemic amnesty gets the musical mockery it deserves.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-aplogyq

THE MONSTERS ARE DUE ON MAPLE STREET

Covid paranoia meets Rod Serling in this haunting update.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-monsters-are-due-on-maple-street

THE MYOCARDITIS BLUES

A vaccine victim sings his heart out—literally.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-myocarditis-blues

MASTERS OF FEAR

CDC exposed as fear merchants in this damning musical exposé.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/masters-of-fear

IT’S JUST A MASK

A musical debate between conformity and courage.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/its-just-a-mask

MY COVID CRAZY GIRL

A breakup song for the lockdown generation.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-covid-crazy-girl

MY MYSTERY CULT

Unmasking the rituals of the new Covidian religion.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-mystery-cult

N–Z

NEVERMORE

Edgar Allan Poe rises from the grave to expose the lies of the polio myth.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/nevermore

ONE TRICK PONY

He married the virus. And now it’s the only story he knows.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/one-trick-pony

OH, EX-HIPPIE!

The flower child grew up to shill for pharma and the Pentagon.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/oh-ex-hippie

O HOLY ROMAN

A lone child defies the mask cult in this musical stand for innocence.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/o-holy-roman

PASSPORT TO HELL

Show your papers—or else. A dystopian anthem for our times.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-passport

I’LL FIND MY DREAMS IN PITTSBURGHLAND

A fairy tale built on needles and lies. Jonas Salk gets a musical reckoning.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/ill-find-my-dreams-in-pittsburghland

PREACHING TO THE CHOIR

Yes, we’re preaching—but somebody’s got to.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/preaching-to-the-choir

PERCHANCE TO DREAM

Shakespeare meets vaccine injury denial in this poetic protest.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-perchance

POD PEOPLE BARBECUE

The origin of mask zombies—finally revealed in song!

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/pod-people-barbecue

THE RULES OF THE GAME

Obey, comply, submit... or don’t. A rebellious ballad of control.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-rules

I’M NO SUPERSPREADER

You’re not sick. You’re just standing near someone who thinks you are.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/im-no-superspreader

SHARP AS A TACK

Denial runs deep as a man slips into dementia—set to song.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-sharp-as

SNAKE OIL PARADISE

Where bad science sells and everyone’s buying.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/snake-oil-paradise

THE SUMMER OF DIED SUDDENLY

He just wanted to visit his mother. The jab had other plans.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-summer

SHEEPLE UNIVERSITY

Graduates of fear and obedience earn honors in this satirical track.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/sheeple-university

THE SCAM

"Penny Lane" takes a detour through medical madness.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-scam

THE TESTING TRAP

No test, no crisis. A catchy takedown of PCR-fueled panic.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-testing-trap

THE TITANIC SAILS AT DAWN

The ship was unsinkable. The logic, not so much.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-titanic

THOROUGHLY MODERN PFAUCI

Two true believers grow disillusioned with their retiring prophet.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/thoroughly-modern-pfauci

TRUST THE SCIENCE RAG

Buster Keaton meets Dr. Fauci in this vaudeville-style satire.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/trust-the-science-rag

WHERE HAVE YOU GONE TIFFANY DOVER?

Still waiting for that follow-up interview...

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/where-have-you-gone-tiffany-dover

THEY TRIED TO KILL COUNTRY (BUT COUNTRY FOUGHT BACK)

Roots music stands tall against modern tyranny.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/they-tried-to-kill-country-but-country

TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOF: NIGHTMARE AT 1600

President Pfauci hides in the White House bunker as rebellion brews.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/twilight-zone-spoof-nightmare-at

TERRIBLE SWIFT SWORD

John Brown’s zeal meets tragic consequences in this moral reckoning.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/terrible-swift-sword

TYRANNY TRAIN

Next stop: compliance. All aboard the medical dystopia express.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/tyranny-train

UNCLE CLYDE

A personal tribute to a dear friend—set against the backdrop of a broken world.

VACCINE, MY LOVE

Verdi gets a jab in this operatic satire of injection obsession.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/vaccine-my-love

THE VIRUS IS MY GOD

A whole town bows to its new invisible deity.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-virus-is-my-god

WALKING IN THE WOKE MAN’S SHOES

A breakup ballad for the age of gender ideology.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/walking-in-the-woke-mans-shoes

WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT

They don’t ask—they just take. A parental rights protest song.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/without-your-consent

WELCOME TO DISEASE X

New pandemic, same script. Be very afraid. Or not.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/welcome-to-disease-x

YOU DIDN’T RECOGNIZE ME

The masked mastermind reveals himself in this sinister closing track.

👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/you-didnt-recognize-me