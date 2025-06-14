🎵 The Covid Tyranny Songbook🎵
Turfseer’s protest songs from A to Z—truth, tyranny, and tunes that bite.
Here’s the complete list of my Covid Tyranny-era songs, each with a short new description and link — from A to Z, courtesy ChatGPT:
A–E
1984 IS HERE
Orwell's warning becomes real in this protest anthem of the Covid era.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/1984-is-here
1692 WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR
Covid hysteria compared to Salem's witch trials in this satirical track.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/1692-was-a-very-good-year-new-version
A GOOD NURSE
A Canadian nurse loses her job for standing by her beliefs. A song of defiance.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/a-good-nurse
THE BACK OF THE BUS
Discrimination resurfaces under a new guise. A modern protest song.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-back-of-the-bus
BEFORE
A descent from pre-pandemic peace to global chaos and media control.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/before
BENEVOLENCE BOULEVARD
The mask of kindness slips to reveal authoritarian control.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/benevolence-boulevard
WHO STOLE THE BOSTON CREAM PIE?
A darkly comic tale of jab-induced regret and indulgence.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/who-stole-the-boston-cream-pie
THE BALLAD OF TYPHOID MARY
A historic injustice becomes an allegory for today's tyranny.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-ballad-of-typhoid-mary
BIRD FLU HELLabaloo
A musical jab at the never-ending pandemic scare campaigns.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/bird-flu-hellabaloo
CARDBOARD CUTOUTS IN THE STANDS
MLB trades fans for theater in this critique of lockdown absurdity.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/cardboard-cutouts-in-the-stands
CHURCH OF THE PANDEMIC MIND
Covidian dogma replaces religion in this biting satire.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/church-of-the-pandemic-mind
THE COMMANDANT
Internment camp nightmares resurface in this chilling anthem.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-commandant
THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG
A musical take on the Germ Theory debate.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-chicken-or-the
THE DISH
Virology on trial in this expose wrapped in melody.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-dish
DAYS OF NO IMMUNITY
A 19th-century protest echoes modern vaccine resistance.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/days-of-no-immunity
DAWN OF A NEW DAY
Hope rises from activism in this fight song for freedom.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/dawn-of-a-new-day
DR. GASLIGHT
When medical malpractice meets psychological manipulation.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/dr-gaslight
THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES
Covid tyrants exposed through a timeless tale retold.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-clothes
THE EMERGENCY
Never-ending "emergencies" as tools of global control.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/nw-music-video-release-the-emergency
EASY AS PIE
A brainwashed nation sings along to its own undoing.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/easy-as-pie
F–M
FACT CHECKER
Social media’s truth police get skewered in this sharp protest tune.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/fact-checker
FOREVER FREEDOM BRIGADE
The anthem of resistance against medical tyranny. Join the brigade.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/forever-freedom-brigade
5 MILLION DOLLAR MAN
A satire on entitlement and reparations in woke America.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/5-million-dollar-man
GAGA’S GONE
Pop royalty exiles the unvaxxed in this biting musical takedown.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/gagas-gone
GAIN OF FICTION
The virus origin story exposed as another chapter in fiction.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/gain-of-fiction
GOOD COP BAD COP
Law and medicine collide in a world of selective enforcement.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/good-cop-bad-cop
THE GREAT RESET
A call to resist global control disguised as crisis management.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-video-release-the-great-reset
GESTAPO IN THE USA
When free speech is branded extremism, tyranny takes hold.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/gestapo-in-the-usa
IN TOBA TEK SINGH
A lonely lockdown tale of betrayal and deception from afar.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/in-toba-tek-singh
JANUARY 6
Beyond the headlines—an anthem of injustice and state power.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/january-6
JUST TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
Slick salesmanship meets vaccine fanaticism in this satirical hit.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/just-too-good-to-be-true
THE JUDAS TREE
The fall of idealism chronicled in this sweeping cultural lament.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-judas-tree
I DRANK THE KOOL-AID
From Jonestown to Pfizer—blind faith gets its theme song.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-video-i-drank-the-kool-aid
MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY DISEASE
Medical hubris turned policy wreck in musical form.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-way-or-the-highway-disease
MY APOLOGY
Pandemic amnesty gets the musical mockery it deserves.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-aplogyq
THE MONSTERS ARE DUE ON MAPLE STREET
Covid paranoia meets Rod Serling in this haunting update.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-monsters-are-due-on-maple-street
THE MYOCARDITIS BLUES
A vaccine victim sings his heart out—literally.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-myocarditis-blues
MASTERS OF FEAR
CDC exposed as fear merchants in this damning musical exposé.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/masters-of-fear
IT’S JUST A MASK
A musical debate between conformity and courage.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/its-just-a-mask
MY COVID CRAZY GIRL
A breakup song for the lockdown generation.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-covid-crazy-girl
MY MYSTERY CULT
Unmasking the rituals of the new Covidian religion.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/my-mystery-cult
N–Z
NEVERMORE
Edgar Allan Poe rises from the grave to expose the lies of the polio myth.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/nevermore
ONE TRICK PONY
He married the virus. And now it’s the only story he knows.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/one-trick-pony
OH, EX-HIPPIE!
The flower child grew up to shill for pharma and the Pentagon.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/oh-ex-hippie
O HOLY ROMAN
A lone child defies the mask cult in this musical stand for innocence.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/o-holy-roman
PASSPORT TO HELL
Show your papers—or else. A dystopian anthem for our times.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-passport
I’LL FIND MY DREAMS IN PITTSBURGHLAND
A fairy tale built on needles and lies. Jonas Salk gets a musical reckoning.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/ill-find-my-dreams-in-pittsburghland
PREACHING TO THE CHOIR
Yes, we’re preaching—but somebody’s got to.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/preaching-to-the-choir
PERCHANCE TO DREAM
Shakespeare meets vaccine injury denial in this poetic protest.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-perchance
POD PEOPLE BARBECUE
The origin of mask zombies—finally revealed in song!
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/pod-people-barbecue
THE RULES OF THE GAME
Obey, comply, submit... or don’t. A rebellious ballad of control.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-rules
I’M NO SUPERSPREADER
You’re not sick. You’re just standing near someone who thinks you are.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/im-no-superspreader
SHARP AS A TACK
Denial runs deep as a man slips into dementia—set to song.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-sharp-as
SNAKE OIL PARADISE
Where bad science sells and everyone’s buying.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/snake-oil-paradise
THE SUMMER OF DIED SUDDENLY
He just wanted to visit his mother. The jab had other plans.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-summer
SHEEPLE UNIVERSITY
Graduates of fear and obedience earn honors in this satirical track.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/sheeple-university
THE SCAM
"Penny Lane" takes a detour through medical madness.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-scam
THE TESTING TRAP
No test, no crisis. A catchy takedown of PCR-fueled panic.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-testing-trap
THE TITANIC SAILS AT DAWN
The ship was unsinkable. The logic, not so much.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-titanic
THOROUGHLY MODERN PFAUCI
Two true believers grow disillusioned with their retiring prophet.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/thoroughly-modern-pfauci
TRUST THE SCIENCE RAG
Buster Keaton meets Dr. Fauci in this vaudeville-style satire.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/trust-the-science-rag
WHERE HAVE YOU GONE TIFFANY DOVER?
Still waiting for that follow-up interview...
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/where-have-you-gone-tiffany-dover
THEY TRIED TO KILL COUNTRY (BUT COUNTRY FOUGHT BACK)
Roots music stands tall against modern tyranny.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/they-tried-to-kill-country-but-country
TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOF: NIGHTMARE AT 1600
President Pfauci hides in the White House bunker as rebellion brews.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/twilight-zone-spoof-nightmare-at
TERRIBLE SWIFT SWORD
John Brown’s zeal meets tragic consequences in this moral reckoning.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/terrible-swift-sword
TYRANNY TRAIN
Next stop: compliance. All aboard the medical dystopia express.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/tyranny-train
UNCLE CLYDE
A personal tribute to a dear friend—set against the backdrop of a broken world.
VACCINE, MY LOVE
Verdi gets a jab in this operatic satire of injection obsession.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/vaccine-my-love
THE VIRUS IS MY GOD
A whole town bows to its new invisible deity.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-virus-is-my-god
WALKING IN THE WOKE MAN’S SHOES
A breakup ballad for the age of gender ideology.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/walking-in-the-woke-mans-shoes
WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT
They don’t ask—they just take. A parental rights protest song.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/without-your-consent
WELCOME TO DISEASE X
New pandemic, same script. Be very afraid. Or not.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/welcome-to-disease-x
YOU DIDN’T RECOGNIZE ME
The masked mastermind reveals himself in this sinister closing track.
👉 https://turfseer.substack.com/p/you-didnt-recognize-me
