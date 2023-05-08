Snake Oil Paradise
It’s a SNAKE OIL PARADISE as millions delude themselves that vaccines are safe.
For the Covidian cultists, their snake oil (mRNA injections) is perfection. Hence I decided they needed a song glorifying their specious belief in a miracle cure to an imaginary crisis. Listen here on Soundcloud:
My first “scamdemic” song also had a western theme. Check the music video out here:
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Check out the lyrics to Snake Oil Paradise.
LYRICS:
Snake Oil Paradise
(v1) Snake Oil Salesman came to town
We took his potion, drank it down
We made it clear that all of us have faith
Snake Oil Salesman, you’re the best
We followed orders, took your tests
We trusted you when you said we’d be safe
Look upon the lonely hill
Where the dead are buried, we’ve had our fill
Sure enough they will soon arise
But we’re protected from this gloom
Our snake oil salesman prevents the doom
Living in our snake oil paradise
(v2) Snake oil salesman he appeared
Placed all of us in mortal fear
There’s no doubt he is so astute
There are those who don’t agree
They won’t admit, there’s an emergency
He bailed us out with lovely parachutes
The monsters rise from their ugly tombs
A pestilence, it sure looms
Get on line so you can take your sip
No more time for us to sob
We’re now part of this unruly mob
We feel so good, all joined from the hip
Chorus: We seek protection from the plague
Helps us all to turn the page
No, we’ll never ever pay a price
You can say we deserve a prize
As long as we just close our eyes
Why should you at all be surprised?
Drink the potion and be wise
How can you say this is a lie?
Living in our snake oil paradise
(v3) Snake Oil Salesman’s in command
We drink his potion throughout the land
If there’s a problem we will never tell
Snake Oil Salesman doesn’t lie
All of us are mesmerized
Fallen under his captivating spell
His mighty pitch it will not fly
Unless you remain hypnotized
Time is now to stare into his eyes
All your pain he will relieve
Just accept him, you must believe
In this Snake Oil Paradise
Bridge: the potion’s quite right
We insist that you bite
Keeps us from going insane
The potion makes sense
All the ingredients
We just don’t know what it contains
(v4) Verse instrumental
Chorus: We seek protection from the plague
Helps us all to turn the page
No, we’ll never ever pay a price
You can say we deserve a prize
As long as we just close our eyes
Why should you at all be surprised?
Drink the potion and be wise
How can you say this is a lie
Living in our snake oil paradise
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Snake Oil Paradise
You nailed it, Charlatans and Pseudo Science
Nice!
Maybe you’re the guy? Can you do Mariachi? 😄
https://open.substack.com/pub/sinatana/p/breaking-bad?r=zickz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web