For the Covidian cultists, their snake oil (mRNA injections) is perfection. Hence I decided they needed a song glorifying their specious belief in a miracle cure to an imaginary crisis. Listen here on Soundcloud:

My first “scamdemic” song also had a western theme. Check the music video out here:

Check out the lyrics to Snake Oil Paradise.

LYRICS:

Snake Oil Paradise

(v1) Snake Oil Salesman came to town

We took his potion, drank it down

We made it clear that all of us have faith

Snake Oil Salesman, you’re the best

We followed orders, took your tests

We trusted you when you said we’d be safe

Look upon the lonely hill

Where the dead are buried, we’ve had our fill

Sure enough they will soon arise

But we’re protected from this gloom

Our snake oil salesman prevents the doom

Living in our snake oil paradise

(v2) Snake oil salesman he appeared

Placed all of us in mortal fear

There’s no doubt he is so astute

There are those who don’t agree

They won’t admit, there’s an emergency

He bailed us out with lovely parachutes

The monsters rise from their ugly tombs

A pestilence, it sure looms

Get on line so you can take your sip

No more time for us to sob

We’re now part of this unruly mob

We feel so good, all joined from the hip

Chorus: We seek protection from the plague

Helps us all to turn the page

No, we’ll never ever pay a price

You can say we deserve a prize

As long as we just close our eyes

Why should you at all be surprised?

Drink the potion and be wise

How can you say this is a lie?

Living in our snake oil paradise

(v3) Snake Oil Salesman’s in command

We drink his potion throughout the land

If there’s a problem we will never tell

Snake Oil Salesman doesn’t lie

All of us are mesmerized

Fallen under his captivating spell

His mighty pitch it will not fly

Unless you remain hypnotized

Time is now to stare into his eyes

All your pain he will relieve

Just accept him, you must believe

In this Snake Oil Paradise

Bridge: the potion’s quite right

We insist that you bite

Keeps us from going insane

The potion makes sense

All the ingredients

We just don’t know what it contains

(v4) Verse instrumental

Chorus: We seek protection from the plague

Helps us all to turn the page

No, we’ll never ever pay a price

You can say we deserve a prize

As long as we just close our eyes

Why should you at all be surprised?

Drink the potion and be wise

How can you say this is a lie

Living in our snake oil paradise