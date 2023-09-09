Benevolence Boulevard
Beneath the surface of the seemingly caring demeanor of “benevolent leaders” is a more sinister truth
This new song was inspired by Matthew Aldred’s Build Better Back Substack entitled “Unmasking New Normal Authoritarian Wolves: The Façade of Benevolence.” https://mathewaldred.substack.com/p/unmasking-new-normal-authoritarian
He writes: “In a world filled with complexity and uncertainty, the allure of charismatic individuals presenting themselves as benevolent leaders can be enticing. However, lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly caring demeanour often lies a more sinister truth. These wolves in sheep's clothing are authoritarian figures who employ manipulative tactics to exert control over others while maintaining an aura of "well-meaning" or "for your own good." This article delves into the psychology behind why people may fall for these facades and explores the importance of critical thinking and scepticism in identifying and countering such manipulative behaviour.”
Here are the lyrics:
Benevolence Boulevard
Verse: I’m walking down the street
And guess who do I meet
It’s my savior
He does me favors
He cannot be beat
He always keeps me safe
As long as I keep faith
Like Shakespeare he’s the bard
With him you’ll hold the cards
On Benevolence Boulevard
Chorus: In his eyes you’ll stare
Then you know he really cares
Follow your orders keep up your guard
Walking down
Walking down
Benevolence Boulevard
Verse 2: A charming smile, he wears
But deep down, he prepares
To pull the strings, and clip my wings
Revolt I will not dare
Follow and you’ll be scarred
But there’s no way to disregard
His mask of kindness
And my blindness
On Benevolence Boulevard
Chorus: In his eyes you’ll stare
Then you know he really cares
Follow your orders keep up your guard
Walking down
Walking down
Benevolence Boulevard
Bridge: He offers me protection
In uncertain times it’s true
Now I see my reflection
I deny I’m feeling blue
Freedom’s a word that I never knew
Half verse instrumental
Chorus: Now you’ll take his deal
The truth he always conceals
With some doubts
It starts getting hard
On Benevolence
Benevolence
On Benevolence Boulevard
Bridge: He talks of unity, a common thread
Yet division's what he always spreads
Time to admit that you’ve been led
There’s nothing more to be said
Follow him and you’ll be better off dead
Verse (outro)
As you emerge from the haze
Contemplate the rest of your days
No longer marred
Just disregard
Benevolence Boulevard
