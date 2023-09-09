This new song was inspired by Matthew Aldred’s Build Better Back Substack entitled “Unmasking New Normal Authoritarian Wolves: The Façade of Benevolence.” https://mathewaldred.substack.com/p/unmasking-new-normal-authoritarian

He writes: “In a world filled with complexity and uncertainty, the allure of charismatic individuals presenting themselves as benevolent leaders can be enticing. However, lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly caring demeanour often lies a more sinister truth. These wolves in sheep's clothing are authoritarian figures who employ manipulative tactics to exert control over others while maintaining an aura of "well-meaning" or "for your own good." This article delves into the psychology behind why people may fall for these facades and explores the importance of critical thinking and scepticism in identifying and countering such manipulative behaviour.”

Here are the lyrics:

Benevolence Boulevard

Verse: I’m walking down the street

And guess who do I meet

It’s my savior

He does me favors

He cannot be beat

He always keeps me safe

As long as I keep faith

Like Shakespeare he’s the bard

With him you’ll hold the cards

On Benevolence Boulevard

Chorus: In his eyes you’ll stare

Then you know he really cares

Follow your orders keep up your guard

Walking down

Walking down

Benevolence Boulevard

Verse 2: A charming smile, he wears

But deep down, he prepares

To pull the strings, and clip my wings

Revolt I will not dare

Follow and you’ll be scarred

But there’s no way to disregard

His mask of kindness

And my blindness

On Benevolence Boulevard

Chorus: In his eyes you’ll stare

Then you know he really cares

Follow your orders keep up your guard

Walking down

Walking down

Benevolence Boulevard

Bridge: He offers me protection

In uncertain times it’s true

Now I see my reflection

I deny I’m feeling blue

Freedom’s a word that I never knew

Half verse instrumental

Chorus: Now you’ll take his deal

The truth he always conceals

With some doubts

It starts getting hard

On Benevolence

Benevolence

On Benevolence Boulevard

Bridge: He talks of unity, a common thread

Yet division's what he always spreads

Time to admit that you’ve been led

There’s nothing more to be said

Follow him and you’ll be better off dead

Verse (outro)

As you emerge from the haze

Contemplate the rest of your days

No longer marred

Just disregard

Benevolence Boulevard