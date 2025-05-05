The protest anthem returns—this time with imagery. While Titanic footage is famously limited, this new video version stitches together symbolic and archival visuals to accompany a satirical song chronicling the radical Left’s descent into ideological chaos.

Clips of the actual Titanic appear during the instrumental and closing segments—public domain fragments that, though brief, lend a haunting historical texture to the message. The footage may be scant, but the metaphor is unmistakable: a once-mighty vessel sails forward under the illusion of moral superiority, blind to the ruin it’s heading toward.

The song itself is a darkly satirical chronicle of open borders, gender denial, and censorship disguised as compassion. It charts the Democratic Party’s transformation into a movement governed by hysteria, identity politics, and compelled allegiance to ideological dogma.

The Titanic Sails at Dawn reminds us that hubris, once unmoored from reason, doesn’t correct course—it accelerates. And as history shows, the iceberg never blinks.