The events of January 6th have been labeled by the government and media as an "armed insurrection," but the reality tells a far more complex and troubling story. "January 6," a classic protest song, cuts through the distortions to uncover the facts. This song challenges the official narrative and defends the rights of those who questioned the 2020 election, where Joe Biden's astonishing tally of 81 million votes—10 million more than any Democratic candidate in history, including Obama, Clintonand Harris—understandably fueled skepticism among many Americans.

The unrest at the Capitol wasn’t the result of a premeditated coup but was exacerbated by the heavy-handed response of Capitol and DC police. Their flashbang grenades, tear gas, and excessive force poured gasoline on an already volatile situation. Not a single gun was brought into the Capitol by protesters, yet the police were the ones to use deadly force, tragically shooting an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt. Meanwhile, the crimes of those present were overcharged, and the harsh sentences handed down were wildly disproportionate to the actual offenses, with many non-violent participants subjected to unjust punishment.

This song stands as a defiant anthem for truth and justice, capturing the voices of those who dared to contest a flawed system and an election they believed was compromised. With its bold lyrics and compelling message, "January 6" is a modern protest song that shines a light on government overreach, media distortion, and the erosion of civil liberties. It is a call to reflect, question, and remember.

January 6

Verse 1

They stormed the Capitol, they raised their voice,

Said the 2020 vote had left them no choice.

Some called it treason, others a proud stand,

The Media shouted, called it an attack,

But the ones inside, well, they never looked back.

False flags flying, spreading throughout the land

Chorus

January 6, what an awful day

Government said you’re all gonna pay”

“We’ll show you no mercy,

And there’s no other way”

January 6 you’ve run out of time

Punishment surely didn’t fit the crime

The people soon found out

Their lives weren’t worth a dime

Verse 2

Most were non-violent, some ran amok

soon it was clear, they were all out of luck

Didn’t see it coming, that things had grown so dire

Flashbang grenades, tear gas through the breach

This was the way of the Capitol police

Pourin’ gasoline right there on the fire

Chorus-2

January 6, no guns were found,

But the media’s lies kept spreading around.

They said a cop was killed—

A lie so profound.

January 6, they bear-sprayed the truth,

While the people stood accused with cherry-picked proof.

Cries for revenge,

While justice stood aloof.

Bridge: there was a trigger happy cop

Ashli was the woman who he shot

It took a single sec

To shoot her in the neck

Then he said what the heck

Justice denied—now no chance of redress

Verse 3:

Veterans galore, an 18 year old kid

All locked up, they soon fell off the grid

23 hours everyday in a dingy cell

They called them terrorists

But most of ‘em were clean

Jailers beat them up

It was all so obscene

Judges kept them in

Rotting in a living hell

Chorus 3

January 6, what role did they play?

The FBI led and paved the way.

Informants pushed their plans,

as dissent decayed.

January 6, the raids came at dawn,

SWAT teams broke in, families torn.

called it justice served,

But the truth was left forlorn.

________________________________________

Bridge 2

A grandma prayed, her hands to the sky,

A hundred K fine—now tell me why?

She led a peaceful band,

With no violent plan,

The judge showed his ugly hand

punished for her faith,

And courageous stand

________________________________________

Instrumental Verse

________________________________________

Verse 4

No armed insurrection,

just a story spun.

Weaponized justice had now just begun

BLM riots easily ignored in kind,

While the right was punished their names dragged through the mud

Headlines cried we’re surely out for blood

Injustice repeated, and trust now came undone.

________________________________________

Chorus 4

January 6, a tale they contrived,

The rhetoric spread, but the facts did not survive.

Partisans took aim,

With the truth left deprived.

January 6, in history’s frame,

They weaponized trauma, deepened the blame.

A country left in pieces,

And freedom stained by shame.

________________________________________

Final Bridge

Civil liberties were blurred,

Voices of dissent went unheard.

Media and big tech, they all failed to protect,

sowing seeds of disrespect

Ignoring the truth they now know is correct.

________________________________________

Final verse

January 6, the scars remain,

The rhetoric lingers, pouring salt on the pain.

Freedom’s quite fragile

When fear holds the reins.

January 6, when will we unite?

A nation divided, hearts full of spite.

The truth must lead us back,

To heal the wrong with right.