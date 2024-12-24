The events of January 6th have been labeled by the government and media as an "armed insurrection," but the reality tells a far more complex and troubling story. "January 6," a classic protest song, cuts through the distortions to uncover the facts. This song challenges the official narrative and defends the rights of those who questioned the 2020 election, where Joe Biden's astonishing tally of 81 million votes—10 million more than any Democratic candidate in history, including Obama, Clintonand Harris—understandably fueled skepticism among many Americans.
The unrest at the Capitol wasn’t the result of a premeditated coup but was exacerbated by the heavy-handed response of Capitol and DC police. Their flashbang grenades, tear gas, and excessive force poured gasoline on an already volatile situation. Not a single gun was brought into the Capitol by protesters, yet the police were the ones to use deadly force, tragically shooting an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt. Meanwhile, the crimes of those present were overcharged, and the harsh sentences handed down were wildly disproportionate to the actual offenses, with many non-violent participants subjected to unjust punishment.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
This song stands as a defiant anthem for truth and justice, capturing the voices of those who dared to contest a flawed system and an election they believed was compromised. With its bold lyrics and compelling message, "January 6" is a modern protest song that shines a light on government overreach, media distortion, and the erosion of civil liberties. It is a call to reflect, question, and remember.
January 6
Verse 1
They stormed the Capitol, they raised their voice,
Said the 2020 vote had left them no choice.
Some called it treason, others a proud stand,
The Media shouted, called it an attack,
But the ones inside, well, they never looked back.
False flags flying, spreading throughout the land
Chorus
January 6, what an awful day
Government said you’re all gonna pay”
“We’ll show you no mercy,
And there’s no other way”
January 6 you’ve run out of time
Punishment surely didn’t fit the crime
The people soon found out
Their lives weren’t worth a dime
Verse 2
Most were non-violent, some ran amok
soon it was clear, they were all out of luck
Didn’t see it coming, that things had grown so dire
Flashbang grenades, tear gas through the breach
This was the way of the Capitol police
Pourin’ gasoline right there on the fire
Chorus-2
January 6, no guns were found,
But the media’s lies kept spreading around.
They said a cop was killed—
A lie so profound.
January 6, they bear-sprayed the truth,
While the people stood accused with cherry-picked proof.
Cries for revenge,
While justice stood aloof.
Bridge: there was a trigger happy cop
Ashli was the woman who he shot
It took a single sec
To shoot her in the neck
Then he said what the heck
Justice denied—now no chance of redress
Verse 3:
Veterans galore, an 18 year old kid
All locked up, they soon fell off the grid
23 hours everyday in a dingy cell
They called them terrorists
But most of ‘em were clean
Jailers beat them up
It was all so obscene
Judges kept them in
Rotting in a living hell
Chorus 3
January 6, what role did they play?
The FBI led and paved the way.
Informants pushed their plans,
as dissent decayed.
January 6, the raids came at dawn,
SWAT teams broke in, families torn.
called it justice served,
But the truth was left forlorn.
________________________________________
Bridge 2
A grandma prayed, her hands to the sky,
A hundred K fine—now tell me why?
She led a peaceful band,
With no violent plan,
The judge showed his ugly hand
punished for her faith,
And courageous stand
________________________________________
Instrumental Verse
________________________________________
Verse 4
No armed insurrection,
just a story spun.
Weaponized justice had now just begun
BLM riots easily ignored in kind,
While the right was punished their names dragged through the mud
Headlines cried we’re surely out for blood
Injustice repeated, and trust now came undone.
________________________________________
Chorus 4
January 6, a tale they contrived,
The rhetoric spread, but the facts did not survive.
Partisans took aim,
With the truth left deprived.
January 6, in history’s frame,
They weaponized trauma, deepened the blame.
A country left in pieces,
And freedom stained by shame.
________________________________________
Final Bridge
Civil liberties were blurred,
Voices of dissent went unheard.
Media and big tech, they all failed to protect,
sowing seeds of disrespect
Ignoring the truth they now know is correct.
________________________________________
Final verse
January 6, the scars remain,
The rhetoric lingers, pouring salt on the pain.
Freedom’s quite fragile
When fear holds the reins.
January 6, when will we unite?
A nation divided, hearts full of spite.
The truth must lead us back,
To heal the wrong with right.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Keep calling out the truth, Turfseer. The government's response to the January 6th protest was not just a miscarriage of justice, but an abortion.
AWESOME, just AWESOME.
Merry Christmas Lewis!