My new song, The Judas Tree, is finally here. It’s a reflection on how the Democratic Party has betrayed its core values—once a champion of free speech, justice, and the working class, now consumed by censorship, corporate influence, and ideological purity tests.

Like a once-thriving tree now twisted and barren, the party has lost its roots, leaving behind only broken promises. This song captures that transformation—its hypocrisy, its contradictions, and the cost of its betrayal.

Listen now and let me know your thoughts.

The Judas Tree Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I remember when I used to climb,

The Judas Tree stood tall and wide.

With open arms bathed in the golden light,

A place where truth and freedom thrived.

But the leaves have fallen, the roots run dry,

Now it only whispers bitter lies.

[Chorus]

Oh, the Judas Tree, you wither so,

Once a haven, in the know.

Your twisted branches now reach for the sky,

All your poison runs so deep,

There’s nothing left for you to keep,

Blinded by your closed and vengeful eyes.

[Verse 2]

Virtue signals paved the way,

For the mob to rule and minds to stray.

They turned from reason, now embrace the fear,

Silenced voices, lost their way.

A house once strong now cracks and sways,

Freedom’s the word they no longer hear.

[Chorus]

Oh, the Judas Tree, you wither so,

Once a haven, in the know.

Your twisted branches now reach for the sky,

All your poison runs so deep,

There’s nothing left for you to keep,

Blinded by your closed and vengeful eyes.

[Bridge]

They spoke of justice, they spoke of peace,

Then labeled half as the enemy.

No due process, no fair fight,

Just burn the books and dim the lights.

[Instrumental Verse]

[Coda – Chorus Variation]

Oh, the Judas Tree, will you revive?

Or will you crumble beneath your lies?

It’s quite clear you aren’t very wise.

An aging donkey, worn and gray,

All the good you have betrayed,

Without reflection, you will not survive.