Wrote this one back in 2021. I just got so sick hearing these morons accusing us of being “superspreaders.” The fact is this fairy tale was used to lock elderly people up in nursing homes where they died of loneliness. A real crime against humanity!

Listen to I’m No Superspreader on Soundcloud:

And here are the lyrics:

I’m no Superspreader

(Verse 1)

I’m no superspreader

I spread nothing around

But they try to convince you

It’s all over town

Why do they do it?

I have to ask why

They’re so self-deluded

Never stop with their lies

(Verse 2)

The streets are all empty

This town has been wrecked

They’ve got you all brainwashed

So you genuflect

Doesn’t matter how healthy you are

That type of thinking leaves a permanent scar

I’m no Superspreader!

Chorus: Where has my love gone?

They’ve got him quite scared

He won’t venture out, oh he’ll never dare

Where is he now? I wish he was near

The real superspreaders

They’re spreading their fears

(Verse 3)

I’m no superspreader, and I’ll never believe

Whatever they’ve got, under their sleeve

As long as I’m healthy, I’ll always be brave

You must wake up, no one needs to be saved!

I’m no superspreader!

Bridge: They believe they are saints

Who’ve come to protect

(they say) you’re asymptomatic

But you still can infect

Just don’t believe

Or you can expect

Living your life, with no respect

There’s never contagion when you’re healthy and true

But if you pray at their altar

You’ll always feel blue

A life of illusion, that will be your due

(Verse 4)

Verse Instrumental

Chorus Instrumental

(Verse 5)

There’s no superspreading

An idea that’s quite rich

There’s no superspreading

No one falls in a ditch

Why must you listen to this son of a bitch?

You fall for his spell, and now you’re all bewitched

(Verse 6)

You say he’s been spreading

That’s no way to exult

Such spurious words, are hardly adult

You hide behind science, is that the result?

And are you just part of a dangerous cult?

I’m no superspreader.

Chorus: Where has my love gone?

They’ve got him quite scared

He won’t venture out, oh he’ll never dare

Where is he now? I wish he was near

The real superspreaders

They’re spreading their fears

I’m no superspreader. Repeat and fade.