Wrote this one back in 2021. I just got so sick hearing these morons accusing us of being “superspreaders.” The fact is this fairy tale was used to lock elderly people up in nursing homes where they died of loneliness. A real crime against humanity!
And here are the lyrics:
I’m no Superspreader
(Verse 1)
I’m no superspreader
I spread nothing around
But they try to convince you
It’s all over town
Why do they do it?
I have to ask why
They’re so self-deluded
Never stop with their lies
(Verse 2)
The streets are all empty
This town has been wrecked
They’ve got you all brainwashed
So you genuflect
Doesn’t matter how healthy you are
That type of thinking leaves a permanent scar
I’m no Superspreader!
Chorus: Where has my love gone?
They’ve got him quite scared
He won’t venture out, oh he’ll never dare
Where is he now? I wish he was near
The real superspreaders
They’re spreading their fears
(Verse 3)
I’m no superspreader, and I’ll never believe
Whatever they’ve got, under their sleeve
As long as I’m healthy, I’ll always be brave
You must wake up, no one needs to be saved!
I’m no superspreader!
Bridge: They believe they are saints
Who’ve come to protect
(they say) you’re asymptomatic
But you still can infect
Just don’t believe
Or you can expect
Living your life, with no respect
There’s never contagion when you’re healthy and true
But if you pray at their altar
You’ll always feel blue
A life of illusion, that will be your due
(Verse 4)
Verse Instrumental
Chorus Instrumental
(Verse 5)
There’s no superspreading
An idea that’s quite rich
There’s no superspreading
No one falls in a ditch
Why must you listen to this son of a bitch?
You fall for his spell, and now you’re all bewitched
(Verse 6)
You say he’s been spreading
That’s no way to exult
Such spurious words, are hardly adult
You hide behind science, is that the result?
And are you just part of a dangerous cult?
I’m no superspreader.
Chorus: Where has my love gone?
They’ve got him quite scared
He won’t venture out, oh he’ll never dare
Where is he now? I wish he was near
The real superspreaders
They’re spreading their fears
I’m no superspreader. Repeat and fade.
