New Music Video Release: The Rules of the Game
A reflection on control, compliance, and the quiet rebellion of reclaiming your freedom.
Inspired by Amandha Vollmer's blog post, "The Illusion of Choice: How Modern Democracy Ensures No Real Political Change," this song delves into themes of media manipulation, political theater, and the facade of democratic choice. The lyrics reflect on how narratives are crafted to control perception, how electoral processes often serve predetermined outcomes, and how individuals can reclaim autonomy by stepping away from these orchestrated systems. While the tone may carry a hint of cynicism, it underscores a pursuit of truth and self-empowerment amidst widespread deception.
