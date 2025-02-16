The concept of Gain-of-Function has been used to stoke fear and justify sweeping medical interventions, but what if the entire premise is built on a false foundation? This song challenges the mainstream narrative, exposing how the belief in engineered superviruses only reinforces the same fraudulent system that profits from fear, mandates, and control. Instead of questioning the legitimacy of virology itself, the public is led to focus on a fabricated threat—one that always leads to the same predictable outcome: more vaccines, more restrictions, and more submission.

The very premise of gain-of-function assumes that viruses, as described by mainstream virology, are real, isolated entities capable of causing pandemics. There has never been definitive proof that viruses exist in the way they are commonly understood; no viral particle has ever been truly isolated and shown to be the sole cause of disease. Furthermore, where is the historical evidence of mass death from released, lab-modified viruses? If gain-of-function were as catastrophic as claimed, we should have clear examples of engineered pandemics wiping out populations, yet there is none.

The belief in gain-of-function does nothing but reinforce the false idea that viruses are a primary threat to humanity, thereby justifying the mass production and distribution of toxic vaccines. This is the real deception—by accepting the gain-of-function theory, people inadvertently prop up the same fraudulent virology industry that uses fear of contagion to push dangerous medical interventions. Instead of exposing Fauci’s true crimes—the suppression of real treatments, the imposition of deadly hospital protocols, and the enforcement of medical tyranny—this narrative redirects attention toward a fabricated viral threat, leading to the same predictable solution: more vaccines, more mandates, and more control.

Gain of Fiction

Verse 1

It’s the Gain of Function

Now you’re out of breath

You say you’re enlightened

But you’re all scared to death

It’s the Gain of Function

You try not to hear

You’ve reached that junction

While you’re living in fear

You say you are ready

And you’re gonna bail

You’ll take extreme unction

For this fairy tale

Verse 2

It’s the Gain of Function

You’re a Hollywood star

Caught their hands in the cookie jar

It’s the Gain of Function

You say that they’ve sinned

But did you ever find out—how it begins?

It’s the Gain of Something

That you clearly missed

Just a little virus

That doesn’t exist

Chorus 1

It’s the gain of fiction

But you’re never wrong

With all this friction

It’s the same old song

Without proper diction, you’ll never stop

Figure it out—it’s just another psy-op

Verse 3

It’s the Gain of Function

And it’s all the rage

Playing out the script

On a fabricated stage

It’s the Gain of Function

You bought the charade

With every restriction

Your freedom betrayed

Spinning a tale so long and absurd

The virus unproven—they silenced the word

Bridge

Why can't they see it’s a coverup?

And why can't they see the lies don’t add up?

No one is wonderin' and they won’t demand

The truth is hidden in a sleight of hand

They said it was science, but now it’s a sham

Just a house of cards, built on a scam

This gain of fiction has gained the upper hand

Chorus

It’s the gain of fiction

But you’re never wrong

With all this friction

It’s the same old song

Without proper diction, you’ll never stop

Figure it out—it’s just another psy-op

Verse 4

The Gain of Function

Now you’re all in

You believe in the virus

That’s how they will win

Censorship rising

Questions erased

While pushing compliance

With a mask on their face

Here is the message you must send

This Gain of Fiction’s

Just another dead end