The concept of Gain-of-Function has been used to stoke fear and justify sweeping medical interventions, but what if the entire premise is built on a false foundation? This song challenges the mainstream narrative, exposing how the belief in engineered superviruses only reinforces the same fraudulent system that profits from fear, mandates, and control. Instead of questioning the legitimacy of virology itself, the public is led to focus on a fabricated threat—one that always leads to the same predictable outcome: more vaccines, more restrictions, and more submission.
The very premise of gain-of-function assumes that viruses, as described by mainstream virology, are real, isolated entities capable of causing pandemics. There has never been definitive proof that viruses exist in the way they are commonly understood; no viral particle has ever been truly isolated and shown to be the sole cause of disease. Furthermore, where is the historical evidence of mass death from released, lab-modified viruses? If gain-of-function were as catastrophic as claimed, we should have clear examples of engineered pandemics wiping out populations, yet there is none.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The belief in gain-of-function does nothing but reinforce the false idea that viruses are a primary threat to humanity, thereby justifying the mass production and distribution of toxic vaccines. This is the real deception—by accepting the gain-of-function theory, people inadvertently prop up the same fraudulent virology industry that uses fear of contagion to push dangerous medical interventions. Instead of exposing Fauci’s true crimes—the suppression of real treatments, the imposition of deadly hospital protocols, and the enforcement of medical tyranny—this narrative redirects attention toward a fabricated viral threat, leading to the same predictable solution: more vaccines, more mandates, and more control.
Gain of Fiction
Verse 1
It’s the Gain of Function
Now you’re out of breath
You say you’re enlightened
But you’re all scared to death
It’s the Gain of Function
You try not to hear
You’ve reached that junction
While you’re living in fear
You say you are ready
And you’re gonna bail
You’ll take extreme unction
For this fairy tale
Verse 2
It’s the Gain of Function
You’re a Hollywood star
Caught their hands in the cookie jar
It’s the Gain of Function
You say that they’ve sinned
But did you ever find out—how it begins?
It’s the Gain of Something
That you clearly missed
Just a little virus
That doesn’t exist
Chorus 1
It’s the gain of fiction
But you’re never wrong
With all this friction
It’s the same old song
Without proper diction, you’ll never stop
Figure it out—it’s just another psy-op
Verse 3
It’s the Gain of Function
And it’s all the rage
Playing out the script
On a fabricated stage
It’s the Gain of Function
You bought the charade
With every restriction
Your freedom betrayed
Spinning a tale so long and absurd
The virus unproven—they silenced the word
Bridge
Why can't they see it’s a coverup?
And why can't they see the lies don’t add up?
No one is wonderin' and they won’t demand
The truth is hidden in a sleight of hand
They said it was science, but now it’s a sham
Just a house of cards, built on a scam
This gain of fiction has gained the upper hand
Chorus
It’s the gain of fiction
But you’re never wrong
With all this friction
It’s the same old song
Without proper diction, you’ll never stop
Figure it out—it’s just another psy-op
Verse 4
The Gain of Function
Now you’re all in
You believe in the virus
That’s how they will win
Censorship rising
Questions erased
While pushing compliance
With a mask on their face
Here is the message you must send
This Gain of Fiction’s
Just another dead end
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Viruses do not exist.