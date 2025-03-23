Welcome to Passport to Hell—a satirical soundtrack for the new abnormal.

This isn’t just a song—it’s a jab at the mandates, the fear machines, and the shiny digital chains disguised as safety measures. Inspired by the hysteria that gripped the world “all the way from China,” this track dives headfirst into the fire-and-brimstone theatrics of a system that says, "Comply... or else."

From lockdown lunacy to mask theater, from QR codes to coerced jabs, this video is your boarding pass to a dystopia where freedom’s been quarantined and liberty needs a permission slip.

So grab your metaphorical passport, hold it up for inspection, and prepare to enter a land where obedience is virtue—and dissent is the real virus.

Cue the music. Burn the lies. Welcome to your Passport to Hell.