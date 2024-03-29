I’ll Find my Dreams in Pittsburghland
An enchanting fairy tale: Jonas Salk "saves" the world with his polio vaccine
In my previous newsletter, I shared that I had been immersed in crafting a musical centered around Jonas Salk and the polio vaccine, a project initiated years before the plandemic-induced lockdowns. Despite the show never coming to fruition, one of its songs lingered in my mind, prompting a recent revamp.
"I’ll Find My Dreams in Pittsburghland" was originally conceived from Salk's perspective. While it may initially seem like a tribute to him, the lyrics carry a deeper, more somber undertone when considering an alternative hypothesis regarding the causes of paralytic polio—specifically, the post-World War II surge in DDT usage, diverging from the mainstream virus-centric explanation.
Salk, undoubtedly driven by a genuine belief in his vaccine's capacity to save lives, operated within the paradigm of germ theory. However, this approach had unintended consequences, challenging the allopathic viewpoint and causing harm to some, a nuance often overshadowed by his perceived heroism. Moreover, a sense of hubris, common among experts of his era (as well as today), limited his consideration of alternative perspectives.
The song's setting in Pittsburgh, where Salk developed his vaccine, serves as a backdrop steeped in historical imagery. Personally connected to the city through familial ties and reminiscent travels to its past, I've woven visual elements to evoke the essence of that era.
Accompanied by the cover art hinting at the toxicity of spraying practices, contrasting with prevailing virus-centric narratives, the song encapsulates a narrative journey intertwined with personal reflections and historical reconsiderations.
Below, you'll find the earlier rendition of "Pittsburghland," recorded in 2015 with my vocals. The updated version features a fresh arrangement, enriched by the talents of Rich and Chelsea, versatile singers from South Africa, brought in through Fiverr. I invite you to compare the two and share your thoughts on this evolution.
Lyrics:
I’ll Find my Dreams in Pittsburghland
Gazing out upon the Monongahela
There’s the Allegheny River you can feel the breeze
Try not to forget the Old Ohio
That Three Rivers comfort
will put your mind at ease
I’ll take a ride on the Duquesne Incline
I’ll ride so calm to the very top
There's so much work for us to build on
I’ll toil hard and yes will never stop
Chorus:
Leaves are falling
There were tears last summer
I’m not afraid, so can you take my hand?
They’ll be times of happiness
But also days of sorrow
I know I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland
Heady days are surely now upon us
As I pass on by the Morrowfield Hotel
That stately mansion gets my attention
She winks her eye and wishes me well
Chorus:
Leaves are falling
There were tears last summer
I’m not afraid, so can you take my hand?
They’ll be times of happiness
But also days of sorrow
I know I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland
Bridge: The smokestacks they used to spit
Corruption in the air
This land of milk and honey
Once didn’t have a prayer
Now the little children suffer
In braces that appall
The air’s still black as I watch the children fall
Looking back at another fearful summer
I’ll drive on out to Shadyside one night
I’ll look on up at the stars of sad-eyed children
And ask if I can be their White Knight
Chorus (instrumental)
Chorus:
Leaves are falling
There were tears last summer
I’m not afraid, so can you take my hand?
They’ll be times of happiness
But also days of sorrow
I know I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland
I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland
