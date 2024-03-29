In my previous newsletter, I shared that I had been immersed in crafting a musical centered around Jonas Salk and the polio vaccine, a project initiated years before the plandemic-induced lockdowns. Despite the show never coming to fruition, one of its songs lingered in my mind, prompting a recent revamp.

"I’ll Find My Dreams in Pittsburghland" was originally conceived from Salk's perspective. While it may initially seem like a tribute to him, the lyrics carry a deeper, more somber undertone when considering an alternative hypothesis regarding the causes of paralytic polio—specifically, the post-World War II surge in DDT usage, diverging from the mainstream virus-centric explanation.

Salk, undoubtedly driven by a genuine belief in his vaccine's capacity to save lives, operated within the paradigm of germ theory. However, this approach had unintended consequences, challenging the allopathic viewpoint and causing harm to some, a nuance often overshadowed by his perceived heroism. Moreover, a sense of hubris, common among experts of his era (as well as today), limited his consideration of alternative perspectives.

The song's setting in Pittsburgh, where Salk developed his vaccine, serves as a backdrop steeped in historical imagery. Personally connected to the city through familial ties and reminiscent travels to its past, I've woven visual elements to evoke the essence of that era.

Accompanied by the cover art hinting at the toxicity of spraying practices, contrasting with prevailing virus-centric narratives, the song encapsulates a narrative journey intertwined with personal reflections and historical reconsiderations.

Below, you'll find the earlier rendition of "Pittsburghland," recorded in 2015 with my vocals. The updated version features a fresh arrangement, enriched by the talents of Rich and Chelsea, versatile singers from South Africa, brought in through Fiverr. I invite you to compare the two and share your thoughts on this evolution.

Lyrics:

I’ll Find my Dreams in Pittsburghland

Gazing out upon the Monongahela

There’s the Allegheny River you can feel the breeze

Try not to forget the Old Ohio

That Three Rivers comfort

will put your mind at ease

I’ll take a ride on the Duquesne Incline

I’ll ride so calm to the very top

There's so much work for us to build on

I’ll toil hard and yes will never stop

Chorus:

Leaves are falling

There were tears last summer

I’m not afraid, so can you take my hand?

They’ll be times of happiness

But also days of sorrow

I know I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland

Heady days are surely now upon us

As I pass on by the Morrowfield Hotel

That stately mansion gets my attention

She winks her eye and wishes me well

Chorus:

Leaves are falling

There were tears last summer

I’m not afraid, so can you take my hand?

They’ll be times of happiness

But also days of sorrow

I know I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland

Bridge: The smokestacks they used to spit

Corruption in the air

This land of milk and honey

Once didn’t have a prayer

Now the little children suffer

In braces that appall

The air’s still black as I watch the children fall

Looking back at another fearful summer

I’ll drive on out to Shadyside one night

I’ll look on up at the stars of sad-eyed children

And ask if I can be their White Knight

Chorus (instrumental)

Chorus:

Leaves are falling

There were tears last summer

I’m not afraid, so can you take my hand?

They’ll be times of happiness

But also days of sorrow

I know I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland

I’ll find my dreams in Pittsburghland