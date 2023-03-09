Listen on Soundcloud:
This one was an experimental number I wrote during the height of the lockdowns. Call it “medieval pop.”
I wanted to place the contemporary issue of mandatory vaccinations in a medieval setting. A woman is hounded by her physicians to take the jab and compensates by overeating. She ends up complying and vacillates between confessing and denying her addiction which is obviously caused by all the gaslighting.
Check out the lyrics below.
Who Stole the Boston Cream Pie?
Feeling quite troubled, yes that’s been my mood
I’ll find a mixture of rich stuffing food
Eat till I madly can’t take anymore
Go to my closet
And then lock the door
Chorus: Who stole the Boston Cream Pie?
Now I’ll confess, no need to ask why
I’ll take my injection, won’t even wince
As per my physician, my heavenly prince
Now with the pie I’ll eat the whole thing
Then I’ll have chicken with ten tender wings
Wash it all down with some cream in my drink
Someone is coming I’ll be quick as a wink
Bridge: We’ll follow your trail, while you start to cry
Though you keep insisting, not I, not I
We must object you’re guilty as sin
Off with your heads, we know where you have been
If I eat too much, I’ll end up quite sick
So I will be back with my candlestick
I’ll hide in the parlor, so they cannot see
If I am discovered, ‘tis the end of me
Bridge (2): I must be honest, I must be brave
And most of all be very afraid
Listen to them and ignore all the knaves
Follow instructions and you’ll surely be saved
Chorus: Who stole the Boston Cream Pie?
Now I’ll confess, no need to ask why
I’ll take my injection, won’t even wince
As per my physician, my heavenly prince
This seething hunger, I cannot control
All I must offer, is my very soul
I’ll submit to their pressure, I’m no more than a waif
Yes this is the price, for keeping quite safe
Bridge (1) We’ll follow your trail while you start to cry
Though you keep insisting, not I, not I
We must object you’re guilty as sin
Off with your heads, we know where you have been
Who stole the Boston Cream pie?
I’ll keep insisting not I, not I
I’ll wash it all down with some cream in my drink
Someone is coming, I’ll be quick as a wink, etc.
I just discovered your work, and am now your biggest fan! Great amazing material. Bless you for your talent and your voice!