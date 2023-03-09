Listen on Soundcloud:

This one was an experimental number I wrote during the height of the lockdowns. Call it “medieval pop.”

I wanted to place the contemporary issue of mandatory vaccinations in a medieval setting. A woman is hounded by her physicians to take the jab and compensates by overeating. She ends up complying and vacillates between confessing and denying her addiction which is obviously caused by all the gaslighting.

Check out the lyrics below.

Who Stole the Boston Cream Pie?

Feeling quite troubled, yes that’s been my mood

I’ll find a mixture of rich stuffing food

Eat till I madly can’t take anymore

Go to my closet

And then lock the door

Chorus: Who stole the Boston Cream Pie?

Now I’ll confess, no need to ask why

I’ll take my injection, won’t even wince

As per my physician, my heavenly prince

Now with the pie I’ll eat the whole thing

Then I’ll have chicken with ten tender wings

Wash it all down with some cream in my drink

Someone is coming I’ll be quick as a wink

Bridge: We’ll follow your trail, while you start to cry

Though you keep insisting, not I, not I

We must object you’re guilty as sin

Off with your heads, we know where you have been

If I eat too much, I’ll end up quite sick

So I will be back with my candlestick

I’ll hide in the parlor, so they cannot see

If I am discovered, ‘tis the end of me

Bridge (2): I must be honest, I must be brave

And most of all be very afraid

Listen to them and ignore all the knaves

Follow instructions and you’ll surely be saved

Chorus: Who stole the Boston Cream Pie?

Now I’ll confess, no need to ask why

I’ll take my injection, won’t even wince

As per my physician, my heavenly prince

This seething hunger, I cannot control

All I must offer, is my very soul

I’ll submit to their pressure, I’m no more than a waif

Yes this is the price, for keeping quite safe

Bridge (1) We’ll follow your trail while you start to cry

Though you keep insisting, not I, not I

We must object you’re guilty as sin

Off with your heads, we know where you have been

Who stole the Boston Cream pie?

I’ll keep insisting not I, not I

I’ll wash it all down with some cream in my drink

Someone is coming, I’ll be quick as a wink, etc.