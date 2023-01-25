Jon Rappoport recently came out and declared the idea of “gain of function” (or “gain of fiction” as some critics have called it) is a dead end in terms of holding Fauci and the rest of the mainstream Covid narrative criminals accountable for their crimes.

I agree. The problem with the idea of “gain of function” which some have defined as “capturing viruses and making them more deadly, more transmissible, transmissible to humans” is that viruses are a ruse.

It doesn’t matter whether you believe viruses are pathogenic in nature or capable of being created in a laboratory by nefarious actors to harm others because the IDEA of the “virus” is the ruse that has conned the general public into believing they need “protection” from an invisible monster “certified” by public health authorities.

Once you accept the idea that viruses are pathogenic in nature, you naturally will become beholden to the mainstream medical authorities who claim they have found the “cure” in the form of the mRNA vaccine.

By believing in “gain of function,” you are playing by the rules set down by the mainstream medical and scientific community. You ACCEPT the idea that these “viruses” are the cause of widespread illness which the powers that be have labeled (a laughable) “pandemic.”

Gain of Function implies that bad actors such as Fauci have a lot more smarts than they should be given credit for.

At the root, the belief in viruses as pathogenic agents is simply modern day idolatry. Fauci and his ilk are religious fanatics who have come to believe they are on a crusade to save humanity—not develop a weapon to kill people.

Hence, I would argue they are more DANGEROUS than a small number of Machiavellian actors who are quite aware that the jabs are deadly and are causing widespread injury and death (most likely some of the heads and players at pharmaceutical companies).

The propaganda campaign to convince people that they must be “protected” by subjecting themselves to vaccination goes way back to the 1950’s when the “scientists” conned everyone into believing that polio was caused by a deadly “virus.”

When FDR came down with polio back in 1921, all serious cases of “polio” were labeled on the basis of the observation of the most serious symptom: paralysis.

In 1960, the WHO reclassified polio as being a specific disease caused by a specific virus. You needed to have two stool samples with “poliovirus” in them.

Even though the symptoms of paralysis were virtually the same, those without poliovirus in their system were now reclassified with acute flaccid paralysis.

The same game is being played with Covid. The symptoms are basically identical with any other respiratory illness depending on the severity. But the “experts” insist the “symptoms” are different just as paralytic polio was speciously distinguished from the myriad of other similar-looking paralytic cases.

The idea that there is a single virus causing a specific disease ascribes anthropomorphic qualities to sub-microscopic particles. People need to believe in a simplistic “one trick pony” explanation for their illness instead of accepting the idea there can be many factors contributing to infirmity.

Once you are driven by fear you will have no choice but to follow those who claim they will save you. Hence, taking the “cure” may be the beginning of the collapse of your immune system.

