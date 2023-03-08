As Wikipedia defines it, The Thin Blue Line typically refers to the concept of the police as the line which keeps society from descending into violent chaos.

But there’s a secondary meaning. According to a 2018 law review article, "thin blue line" also refers to an unwritten code of silence used to cover up police misconduct, also known as the blue wall of silence,[18] a term dating back to 1978.

Good Cop Bad Cop applies this “unwritten code of silence” to what’s going on in the medical profession today. The “bad cops” are the virologists (or infectious disease specialists) who have promoted a phony theory about pathogenic viruses causing a worldwide pandemic.

The majority of ordinary physicians (because of a line similar to the Thin Blue Line) keep quiet or are in outright denial about the gene-altering “vaccines” that have been trotted out as life-savers but are actually killing millions.

There are “good cop” doctors but they’re getting harder and harder to find.

The lyrics subtlety allude to the connection between bad police work and medical tyranny. The “crisis” is the phony Covid “emergency’—“who is your muse?” refers to the choice each person makes as to whether they buy the mainstream narrative or not.

When the driver is pulled over for speeding on the interstate, he immediately says he’ll comply—just as millions have done upon orders of the medical overlords.

The bad cop blames you for crimes “you could never commit.” This is blame for the unproven dark theory of asymptomatic disease transmission (“the healthy can infect”).

The song ends on a positive exhortation that health decisions should be your own choice.

Listen to the audio track on Soundcloud:

GOOD COP BAD COCP

There’s the good cop and the bad cop

Nothing new under the sun

Pull the alarm

And pray there’s no harm

After someone calls 911

Suddenly we’re in a crisis

we’re all drinking from the same cup

Here’s the good cop and the bad cop

Just tell me which one will show up

There’s the good cop and the bad cop

Tell me now who is your muse?

You’ve been lost, at such a cost

Now it’s time for you to choose

The good cop went out for his coffee

Is he on a permanent break?

Now the bad cop gives the orders

He’s sure gonna raise the stakes

Chorus: Still the good cop you can find him

Assisting those who need him with grit

But the bad cop wants to blame you

For crimes you could never commit

Here’s the good cop and the bad cop

You’re speeding on the interstate

Now the good cop sees you won’t stop

He can guess your sorry fate

The bad cop’s pulling you over

Looks you straight in the eye

“Officer, you know what’s best

You bet I’ll now comply.”

Bridge: The bad cop blames the innocent

That’s what you’d expect

You believe all his fairy tales

That the healthy can infect

Instrumental on the verse

Chorus: Still the good cop you can find him

Assisting those who need him with grit

But the bad cop wants to blame you

For crimes you could never commit

Now the good cop he’s a big flop

You’d rather embrace your fears

Now the bad cop, earns his big props

When the good cop disappears

Time now to ignore the bad cop

No longer can you hear his voice

Stop the derision, toward our health decisions

They always should be our own choice