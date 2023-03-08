As Wikipedia defines it, The Thin Blue Line typically refers to the concept of the police as the line which keeps society from descending into violent chaos.
But there’s a secondary meaning. According to a 2018 law review article, "thin blue line" also refers to an unwritten code of silence used to cover up police misconduct, also known as the blue wall of silence,[18] a term dating back to 1978.
Good Cop Bad Cop applies this “unwritten code of silence” to what’s going on in the medical profession today. The “bad cops” are the virologists (or infectious disease specialists) who have promoted a phony theory about pathogenic viruses causing a worldwide pandemic.
The majority of ordinary physicians (because of a line similar to the Thin Blue Line) keep quiet or are in outright denial about the gene-altering “vaccines” that have been trotted out as life-savers but are actually killing millions.
There are “good cop” doctors but they’re getting harder and harder to find.
The lyrics subtlety allude to the connection between bad police work and medical tyranny. The “crisis” is the phony Covid “emergency’—“who is your muse?” refers to the choice each person makes as to whether they buy the mainstream narrative or not.
When the driver is pulled over for speeding on the interstate, he immediately says he’ll comply—just as millions have done upon orders of the medical overlords.
The bad cop blames you for crimes “you could never commit.” This is blame for the unproven dark theory of asymptomatic disease transmission (“the healthy can infect”).
The song ends on a positive exhortation that health decisions should be your own choice.
Listen to the audio track on Soundcloud:
GOOD COP BAD COCP
There’s the good cop and the bad cop
Nothing new under the sun
Pull the alarm
And pray there’s no harm
After someone calls 911
Suddenly we’re in a crisis
we’re all drinking from the same cup
Here’s the good cop and the bad cop
Just tell me which one will show up
There’s the good cop and the bad cop
Tell me now who is your muse?
You’ve been lost, at such a cost
Now it’s time for you to choose
The good cop went out for his coffee
Is he on a permanent break?
Now the bad cop gives the orders
He’s sure gonna raise the stakes
Chorus: Still the good cop you can find him
Assisting those who need him with grit
But the bad cop wants to blame you
For crimes you could never commit
Here’s the good cop and the bad cop
You’re speeding on the interstate
Now the good cop sees you won’t stop
He can guess your sorry fate
The bad cop’s pulling you over
Looks you straight in the eye
“Officer, you know what’s best
You bet I’ll now comply.”
Bridge: The bad cop blames the innocent
That’s what you’d expect
You believe all his fairy tales
That the healthy can infect
Instrumental on the verse
Chorus: Still the good cop you can find him
Assisting those who need him with grit
But the bad cop wants to blame you
For crimes you could never commit
Now the good cop he’s a big flop
You’d rather embrace your fears
Now the bad cop, earns his big props
When the good cop disappears
Time now to ignore the bad cop
No longer can you hear his voice
Stop the derision, toward our health decisions
They always should be our own choice
Lots of cops took the jab. That should help Dems defund the police. Cops also for decades persecuted non-violent offenders like pot smokers and then the research came in showing that cannabis prevents brain damage and slows the onset and progression of dementia. They listened to Ron and Nancy.Reagan saying "Just say no" and ignored that Ronnie got dementia and headed to a dirt nap. Good role models for cops. LMFAO!
This is very good! Thank you for posting.
The link did not lead to the audio track on Soundcloud. :(