A song that needs no explanation. The talented guitar and harmonica players are freelancers who can be found on Fiverr.com.

Check it out on Soundcloud. The lyrics are below.

The Myocarditis Blues

(v1) One day I got a phone call

From my favorite pharmacy

Said why don’t you come right on down

We’re offering the shot for free

I went on down and I took it

That was Jab #1

Thought I was protected

(They said) You’re gonna feel so good my son

(V2) So now I went on home

Didn’t think I had to beg

But suddenly I felt this real bad pain

Shooting right down my leg

Called up the family doctor

Said Doc I’m now livin in fear

Doctor said “you don’t have to worry—what’s wrong I have no idea.”

Chorus: Ya understand I had to take it

They said I could not refuse

No longer could I fake it

Thought I had too much to lose

They didn’t want to hear my story

Said I’ve no right to choose

I’m now fadin fast

With the Myocarditis Blues

(v3) Now I was a little worried

Doubts drifting through my mind

Family said you better take another shot

If you don’t, you’ll cross the line

I didn’t really want to take it

Talkin bout Jab #2

But I went on down and I done it

Thought I had to pay my dues

(v4) Called my family doctor

Yes that was once again

I said just tell me why I’m so sick

Doc said well it all depends

Maybe it was the shot all along

That put me in my misery

Doc said no that just can’t be right

That’s a real impossibility

Chorus: Ya understand I had to take it

They said I could not refuse

No longer could I fake it

Thought I had too much to lose

They didn’t want to hear my story

Said I’ve no right to choose

I’m now fadin fast

With the Myocarditis Blues

Guitar break

(v5) Now I’m sittin in a wheelchair

They said things won’t improve

I look on down at my puffed up legs

Oh now they sure damn won’t move

But all my friends they insist

You’ve got to take Jab #3

So I went ahead and I done it

But there still was no recovery

(v6) Harmonica solo

Chorus: Ya understand I had to take it

They said I could not refuse

No longer could I fake it

Thought I had too much to lose

They didn’t want to hear my story

Said I’ve no right to choose

Now I’m six feet under

I had the Myocarditis Blues

Coda: Why not start spreading the news?

Taking the jab you will lose

All you must do is refuse

Open your eyes

You’ve been livin a lie

Here is your final clue

You have now got the Myocarditis Blues