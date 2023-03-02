The Myocarditis Blues
A man sings the blues after coming down with side effects from the mRNA vaccine followed by a deadly heart inflammation
A song that needs no explanation. The talented guitar and harmonica players are freelancers who can be found on Fiverr.com.
Check it out on Soundcloud. The lyrics are below.
The Myocarditis Blues
(v1) One day I got a phone call
From my favorite pharmacy
Said why don’t you come right on down
We’re offering the shot for free
I went on down and I took it
That was Jab #1
Thought I was protected
(They said) You’re gonna feel so good my son
(V2) So now I went on home
Didn’t think I had to beg
But suddenly I felt this real bad pain
Shooting right down my leg
Called up the family doctor
Said Doc I’m now livin in fear
Doctor said “you don’t have to worry—what’s wrong I have no idea.”
Chorus: Ya understand I had to take it
They said I could not refuse
No longer could I fake it
Thought I had too much to lose
They didn’t want to hear my story
Said I’ve no right to choose
I’m now fadin fast
With the Myocarditis Blues
(v3) Now I was a little worried
Doubts drifting through my mind
Family said you better take another shot
If you don’t, you’ll cross the line
I didn’t really want to take it
Talkin bout Jab #2
But I went on down and I done it
Thought I had to pay my dues
(v4) Called my family doctor
Yes that was once again
I said just tell me why I’m so sick
Doc said well it all depends
Maybe it was the shot all along
That put me in my misery
Doc said no that just can’t be right
That’s a real impossibility
Chorus: Ya understand I had to take it
They said I could not refuse
No longer could I fake it
Thought I had too much to lose
They didn’t want to hear my story
Said I’ve no right to choose
I’m now fadin fast
With the Myocarditis Blues
Guitar break
(v5) Now I’m sittin in a wheelchair
They said things won’t improve
I look on down at my puffed up legs
Oh now they sure damn won’t move
But all my friends they insist
You’ve got to take Jab #3
So I went ahead and I done it
But there still was no recovery
(v6) Harmonica solo
Chorus: Ya understand I had to take it
They said I could not refuse
No longer could I fake it
Thought I had too much to lose
They didn’t want to hear my story
Said I’ve no right to choose
Now I’m six feet under
I had the Myocarditis Blues
Coda: Why not start spreading the news?
Taking the jab you will lose
All you must do is refuse
Open your eyes
You’ve been livin a lie
Here is your final clue
You have now got the Myocarditis Blues
Maybe this will convince people better than anything else, then.
I loved this! Sent it to my brother, a musician in Petaluma, and posted to the Heather Heying/Bret Weinstein Dark Horse podcast comments. Fine harp!!!