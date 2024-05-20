My latest song is based on Jon Rappoport’s brilliant podcast ‘The Bird Flu Pandemic operation; what’s really going on?’ Listen to it here and subscribe to Jon’s substack.

Here are the lyrics. Let me know what you think.

Bird Flu HELLabaloo

(v1) Every day they’re scaring you

Don’t you know it’s nothing new?

Another virus you quake in fear

Little birdies must disappear

Kill the birds it’s no great loss

What is wrong with this Holocaust?

There’s no reason for you to stew

It’s the Bird Flu Hellabaloo

Chorus: Even though it’s just a few

They will kill them all one million or two

There’s no danger but you’re scared to death

Now there’s no more birdies left

(v2) Now it’s time for chickens too

Get rid of them with CO2

You can do it very fast

Take them down with one quick blast

Now they’ll come for all your cats

Any creature, this or that

Asking you to just have faith

Don’t you know they’ll keep us safe

Repeat Chorus:

Bridge: Propaganda spreads throughout the land

You believe in their bogeyman

Why can’t you understand?

If you believe it’s true

They’ll be fearful days to rue

Welcome now to the Bird Flu Hellabaloo

Verse instrumental

Chorus: Even though it’s just a few

They will kill them all one million or two

There’s no danger but you’re scared to death

Now there’s no more birdies left

Bridge (2):

Now you know their program’s quite absurd

It’s up to you to save the birds

All it takes is your good words

Time to start anew

Don’t be scared and blue

Put an end to this Bird Flu Hellabaloo