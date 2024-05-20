My latest song is based on Jon Rappoport’s brilliant podcast ‘The Bird Flu Pandemic operation; what’s really going on?’ Listen to it here and subscribe to Jon’s substack.
Here are the lyrics. Let me know what you think.
Bird Flu HELLabaloo
(v1) Every day they’re scaring you
Don’t you know it’s nothing new?
Another virus you quake in fear
Little birdies must disappear
Kill the birds it’s no great loss
What is wrong with this Holocaust?
There’s no reason for you to stew
It’s the Bird Flu Hellabaloo
Chorus: Even though it’s just a few
They will kill them all one million or two
There’s no danger but you’re scared to death
Now there’s no more birdies left
(v2) Now it’s time for chickens too
Get rid of them with CO2
You can do it very fast
Take them down with one quick blast
Now they’ll come for all your cats
Any creature, this or that
Asking you to just have faith
Don’t you know they’ll keep us safe
Repeat Chorus:
Bridge: Propaganda spreads throughout the land
You believe in their bogeyman
Why can’t you understand?
If you believe it’s true
They’ll be fearful days to rue
Welcome now to the Bird Flu Hellabaloo
Verse instrumental
Chorus: Even though it’s just a few
They will kill them all one million or two
There’s no danger but you’re scared to death
Now there’s no more birdies left
Bridge (2):
Now you know their program’s quite absurd
It’s up to you to save the birds
All it takes is your good words
Time to start anew
Don’t be scared and blue
Put an end to this Bird Flu Hellabaloo
Dear Sheeple, please wake up and leave the birdies alone. Oh the evil ones, to be so diabolical they have to rule the planet. This will not stand, man. Thank you for the song, Turfseer!
What is Their tool to affect this ghastly nonsense? Money. Do We need money? No. Though far too many are indoctrinated into thinking We do... We can ALL live richly and create vastly better without it.
Money... Do We Need It? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-do-we-need-it
Trusts: The Big Heist Against Humanity (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/trusts-the-big-heist-against-humanity
Electrogravitics – My Knowledge of Free Energy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/electrogravitics-my-knowledge-of