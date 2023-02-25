I wrote this song following the release last year of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo that listed “Misinformation” as a “Terror Threat” and referencing “Vaccine Skeptics” as “Domestic Violent Extremists.”
Listen to it either on Soundcloud or Sporify.
GESTAPO IN THE USA
(v1) Welcome to the Homeland
We know what’s best
We keep you safe
Just take the test
We have our orders
You should be impressed
Sign up now, we’re the DHS
Hear our alert, we have another name
Cross us now and you won’t be the same
All you’ve got to do is follow our way
We’re the Gestapo in the USA
(v2) We hear you’ve been spreading terrible lies
We have the proof so don’t start to cry
Misinformation, you’re a dangerous sort
No one will save you, not even the courts
Have you figured it out?
We like to preach
Get it out of your head
There’s freedom of speech
The sun has come out it’s a beautiful day
We’re the Gestapo in the USA
Chorus: You thought you were clever but you don’t exist
We’ve got the power, we’ll show you our fist
We know you’re a danger so blow one last kiss
We’ve now got you down as a…terrorist
(v3) No need at all to sit on your high horse
We’ve taken the land and rule it by force
We know who you are, everyday you’re online
You cannot hide, you’ve crossed the line
We follow the experts, they have the truth
While you drink the nectar from your poisoned fruit
Sorry to tell you, now you must pay
We’re the Gestapo in the USA
Chorus: You thought you were clever but you don’t exist
We’ve got the power, we’ll show you our fist
We know you’re a danger so blow one last kiss
We’ve now got you down as a…terrorist
Bridge: We have our rules, so what’s the big fuss?
In the government, you undermine trust
The longer you talk about what’s just
We will ensure we’ll ground you into the dust
(V4) They’ll be no more questions
In this land ruled by fear
Under the jackboot for another year
Who is the danger you can see all our tears
All you can say is “have another beer”
You’ve tried to take our freedom, send it away
Tried to crush our spirit draw us into the fray
Open your eyes on this fateful day
It’s the Gestapo in the USA
Great song Turfseer.
The Gestapo activities are now happening worldwide.
In December the Deputy Police Commissioner of the Australian state of Queensland called for the public to inform on suspected anti-vaxxers.
Now this is happening:
2500 Foreign Police will be Imported to Police Australians
Queensland Police are Targeting “Divergent” Thought They Consider to Be Dangerous; Outside Mainstream Ideas! Police Are To Report All Matters Involving Sovereign Citizens and Conspiracy Theorists
https://mc.anrnewsonline.com/vb/ehBWqUWIFRHAZEaFMKHsiCagYDFMXAZvafnxwJBMuhxKAMKAXhARKMbMkfak