I wrote this song following the release last year of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo that listed “Misinformation” as a “Terror Threat” and referencing “Vaccine Skeptics” as “Domestic Violent Extremists.”

Listen to it either on Soundcloud or Sporify.

GESTAPO IN THE USA

(v1) Welcome to the Homeland

We know what’s best

We keep you safe

Just take the test

We have our orders

You should be impressed

Sign up now, we’re the DHS

Hear our alert, we have another name

Cross us now and you won’t be the same

All you’ve got to do is follow our way

We’re the Gestapo in the USA

(v2) We hear you’ve been spreading terrible lies

We have the proof so don’t start to cry

Misinformation, you’re a dangerous sort

No one will save you, not even the courts

Have you figured it out?

We like to preach

Get it out of your head

There’s freedom of speech

The sun has come out it’s a beautiful day

We’re the Gestapo in the USA

Chorus: You thought you were clever but you don’t exist

We’ve got the power, we’ll show you our fist

We know you’re a danger so blow one last kiss

We’ve now got you down as a…terrorist

(v3) No need at all to sit on your high horse

We’ve taken the land and rule it by force

We know who you are, everyday you’re online

You cannot hide, you’ve crossed the line

We follow the experts, they have the truth

While you drink the nectar from your poisoned fruit

Sorry to tell you, now you must pay

We’re the Gestapo in the USA

Chorus: You thought you were clever but you don’t exist

We’ve got the power, we’ll show you our fist

We know you’re a danger so blow one last kiss

We’ve now got you down as a…terrorist

Bridge: We have our rules, so what’s the big fuss?

In the government, you undermine trust

The longer you talk about what’s just

We will ensure we’ll ground you into the dust

(V4) They’ll be no more questions

In this land ruled by fear

Under the jackboot for another year

Who is the danger you can see all our tears

All you can say is “have another beer”

You’ve tried to take our freedom, send it away

Tried to crush our spirit draw us into the fray

Open your eyes on this fateful day

It’s the Gestapo in the USA