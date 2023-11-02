New Music Video Release: The Emergency
Unending fake public health “emergencies” enable global elites to maintain an iron grip on a worldwide population living in fear.
Check it out.
Indeed, it was all an infection of the mind spread through the media.
Agreed 100%!!!