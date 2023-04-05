A Good Nurse
A proest song about a long-term, experienced nurse fired for refusing to take the jab
If you haven’t watched the video of former Nova Scotian Nurse Vonnie Allen’s testimony, please go here:
What was done to Ms. Allen was a terrible injustice which inspired my new song. I regard it as a “protest song” in the spirit of early Dylan and hope you will share it around.
As usual, the song was put together by musicians from around the world who I hired on Fiverr.
Check out the lyrics below.
A Good Nurse
(v1) Well here’s a story it just won’t go away
About a good nurse from Nova Scotia way
Vonnie was her name—long ago she heard the call
And promised everyday she’d always help all
About 35 years on the Obstetrics ward
Every day you could say she was “on board”
But then a dark wind blew on through the town
She had no idea just what was about to go down
Chorus: All your colleagues looked up to you
A mentor and a friend so true
But the powers that be
Claimed you were surely cursed
They just didn’t care what a sorry lot
Said we’ll cast you out
Cause you won’t take our shot
Is this the way to treat a good nurse?
(v2) They called her in—it was an unruly mob
“It’s time for us to take away your job
We don’t care how you will now get by
That’s our job—we like to crucify”
She had a little nest egg that she saved up
They took away her savings it was so abrupt
Used to go to her favorite bowling lanes
wouldn’t let her in—it was so inane
Chorus: All your colleagues looked up to you
A mentor and a friend so true
But the powers that be
Claimed you were surely cursed
They just didn’t care what a sorry lot
Said we’ll cast you out
Cause you won’t take our shot
Is this the way to treat a good nurse?
Bridge: The elderly they started to die
Vonnie and her nurses they couldn’t help but cry
“Just cover all your faces and don’t ask why”
And all of the nurses, the patients couldn’t recognize
Verse instrumental
Chorus (3): They treated her like she was crud
Dragged her reputation through the mud
Even included some of her family
The neighbors were all out to lunch
A vengeful crowd, a sorry bunch
All adopted a mob mentality
Bridge (2)
One of the doctors she made a call
Asked why you wouldn’t play ball
But now you’re standing oh so tall
There’s no kinder soul whom I can ever recall
Vonnie was crushed as she put on her coat
Made her into their pet scapegoat
Just step back or else it could get worse
As you push out another Good Nurse
Great song. Great lyrics. Really top notch production. You guys get a great sound going. Very sweet sounding. Kudos for another great effort, to the lot of you. You yourself have a fine talent for making very sweet melodies. This is a lot like the better Tom Petty tunes, but I like the twang for it better. I mean, every single song I hear, I love. Thank you for doing this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
When do we rise up and sweep these criminals from office?
Song is well done, but what they did to her and her community is atrocious.