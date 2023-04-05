If you haven’t watched the video of former Nova Scotian Nurse Vonnie Allen’s testimony, please go here:

What was done to Ms. Allen was a terrible injustice which inspired my new song. I regard it as a “protest song” in the spirit of early Dylan and hope you will share it around.

As usual, the song was put together by musicians from around the world who I hired on Fiverr.

Check out the lyrics below.

A Good Nurse

(v1) Well here’s a story it just won’t go away

About a good nurse from Nova Scotia way

Vonnie was her name—long ago she heard the call

And promised everyday she’d always help all

About 35 years on the Obstetrics ward

Every day you could say she was “on board”

But then a dark wind blew on through the town

She had no idea just what was about to go down

Chorus: All your colleagues looked up to you

A mentor and a friend so true

But the powers that be

Claimed you were surely cursed

They just didn’t care what a sorry lot

Said we’ll cast you out

Cause you won’t take our shot

Is this the way to treat a good nurse?

(v2) They called her in—it was an unruly mob

“It’s time for us to take away your job

We don’t care how you will now get by

That’s our job—we like to crucify”

She had a little nest egg that she saved up

They took away her savings it was so abrupt

Used to go to her favorite bowling lanes

wouldn’t let her in—it was so inane

Chorus: All your colleagues looked up to you

A mentor and a friend so true

But the powers that be

Claimed you were surely cursed

They just didn’t care what a sorry lot

Said we’ll cast you out

Cause you won’t take our shot

Is this the way to treat a good nurse?

Bridge: The elderly they started to die

Vonnie and her nurses they couldn’t help but cry

“Just cover all your faces and don’t ask why”

And all of the nurses, the patients couldn’t recognize

Verse instrumental

Chorus (3): They treated her like she was crud

Dragged her reputation through the mud

Even included some of her family

The neighbors were all out to lunch

A vengeful crowd, a sorry bunch

All adopted a mob mentality

Bridge (2)

One of the doctors she made a call

Asked why you wouldn’t play ball

But now you’re standing oh so tall

There’s no kinder soul whom I can ever recall

Vonnie was crushed as she put on her coat

Made her into their pet scapegoat

Just step back or else it could get worse

As you push out another Good Nurse