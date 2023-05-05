$5 Million Dollar Man
A denizen of San Francisco demands reparations for slavery
You might have heard about San Francisco’s crazy plan to pay $5 million dollars to every African-American in thet city as reparations for slavery.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-francisco-board-receptive-to-ambitious-reparations-plan_5123831.html
Here is my take on the story.
Lyrics:
$5 Million Dollar Man
(v1) Now you’re gonna listen to everything I say
You owe us reparations and you are gonna pay
As the sunlight glances off the San Francisco Bay
Pre-chorus: Don’t you know it’s cash I understand
Shell it out and put it in my hand
It’s so good that I know I’m the
$5 million dollar man
(v2) Now I’m gonna take away everything you’ve built
Pumping up the volume, I’ll take it to the hilt
All I have to do right now is play upon your guilt
Pre-chorus: Don’t you know it’s cash I understand
Shell it out and put it in my hand
It’s so good that I know I’m the
$5 million dollar man
Chorus: Even though I always rob and cheat my friend
There’s no shame in being called a knave
It’s so easy to apprehend
My great-great grandpappy was a slave
Go ahead and check my DNA
Just don’t give me any flack
You’ll find a small percentage in my blood
Just enough to certify and call me black
Bridge: Now you say your funds have really tanked
You’re so cheap—I’m talking very frank
Go ahead and pull another prank
We’ll take half, just put it in the bank
Verse instrumental
Chorus: Even though I always rob and cheat my friend
There’s no shame in being called a knave
It’s so easy to apprehend
My great-great grandpappy was a slave
Go ahead and check my DNA
Just don’t give me any flack
You’ll find a small percentage in my blood
Just enough to certify and call me black
Bridge (2): Here’s a secret we will not unbraid
Let it out and we will be afraid
Africans also had their slaves
They were part of the deadly trade
(v3) We’re sick and tired that you call us oh so very brash
All we ask of you is now pony up the cash
Otherwise all your possessions
will end up in the trash
Pre-chorus: Don’t you know it’s cash I understand
Shell it out and put it in my hand
It’s so good that I know I’m the
$5 million dollar man
Yeah that’s right a cool five mil
Just put it in the bank
You owe us reparations for slavery that’s right
This is payback all the way
So you better comply if you know what’s good for you
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.