You might have heard about San Francisco’s crazy plan to pay $5 million dollars to every African-American in thet city as reparations for slavery.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-francisco-board-receptive-to-ambitious-reparations-plan_5123831.html

Here is my take on the story.

Lyrics:

$5 Million Dollar Man

(v1) Now you’re gonna listen to everything I say

You owe us reparations and you are gonna pay

As the sunlight glances off the San Francisco Bay

Pre-chorus: Don’t you know it’s cash I understand

Shell it out and put it in my hand

It’s so good that I know I’m the

$5 million dollar man

(v2) Now I’m gonna take away everything you’ve built

Pumping up the volume, I’ll take it to the hilt

All I have to do right now is play upon your guilt

Pre-chorus: Don’t you know it’s cash I understand

Shell it out and put it in my hand

It’s so good that I know I’m the

$5 million dollar man

Chorus: Even though I always rob and cheat my friend

There’s no shame in being called a knave

It’s so easy to apprehend

My great-great grandpappy was a slave

Go ahead and check my DNA

Just don’t give me any flack

You’ll find a small percentage in my blood

Just enough to certify and call me black

Bridge: Now you say your funds have really tanked

You’re so cheap—I’m talking very frank

Go ahead and pull another prank

We’ll take half, just put it in the bank

Verse instrumental

Chorus: Even though I always rob and cheat my friend

There’s no shame in being called a knave

It’s so easy to apprehend

My great-great grandpappy was a slave

Go ahead and check my DNA

Just don’t give me any flack

You’ll find a small percentage in my blood

Just enough to certify and call me black

Bridge (2): Here’s a secret we will not unbraid

Let it out and we will be afraid

Africans also had their slaves

They were part of the deadly trade

(v3) We’re sick and tired that you call us oh so very brash

All we ask of you is now pony up the cash

Otherwise all your possessions

will end up in the trash

Pre-chorus: Don’t you know it’s cash I understand

Shell it out and put it in my hand

It’s so good that I know I’m the

$5 million dollar man

Yeah that’s right a cool five mil

Just put it in the bank

You owe us reparations for slavery that’s right

This is payback all the way

So you better comply if you know what’s good for you