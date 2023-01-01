I was appalled when the Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson recently criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for “undermining science” and medical “experts.”

This is the problem we’ve been facing for many years: obedient, non-critical people granting a monopoly to the mainstream medical and scientific community and their enablers--public health and government officials.

I decided to compose TRUST THE SCIENCE RAG to mock their specious mantra.

For the video, I edited the 1917 film “Oh, Doctor!” starring Fatty Arbuckle and Buster Keaton.

Even at that time, there were some people who were aware that they were being conned by doctors. Look at 3:14 in the video—the title card reads: “If we don’t have another epidemic soon, we’ll be out on the street begging.”

I made up my own title cards for the video (like the jokes about the Spanish Flu) but this line (in the voice of a doctor) emanates from the original film! So yes, there were some aware people even back then.

You can also listen to the song on Soundcloud here: