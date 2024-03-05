Here’s my latest WELCOME TO DISEASE X. It was inspired by Jon Rappoport’s blog, “ Disease X, the latest fashion trend; not yet available in stores.” You can read it here:

Folks. Be afraid. Be VERY Afraid!

Enjoy. Here are the lyrics:

Welcome to Disease X

(v1) Coming to your neighborhood and real soon

Now get ready or face your doom

There’s a new disease it’s about to loom

You have got to face it, when the clock strikes high noon

Chorus: Welcome to Disease X

Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet

We figured it out, that you can bet

It’s gonna kill millions, that’s what we expect

(v2) You’ve got to listen, to our decrees

We call the shots, we’re the CDC

We’ve got the cure, there’s no rehab

All you got to do, is just take our jabs

Chorus: Welcome to Disease X

Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet

You can trust us, we’ll never lie

If you don’t listen, now you’re all gonna die

Bridge: Welcome to our movie, it hasn’t been released

It’s the virus, they’ll be dying in the streets

If you don’t take our jabs they’ll be no peace

Then it will be time for you to call your priest

Verse instrumental

Chorus: Welcome to Disease X

Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet

Disease X, can’t you see?

Now it doesn’t exist, but soon it will be

Bridge (2) Put your faith in the WHO

What’s so bad if they’re in control?

No more countries, sign away your soul

What is wrong being on Life long parole?

Disease X is coming, the mainstream press declares

Please try not to worry

There’s no need to be scared

Ignore what we say, if you dare

The leaders of the world, are already prepared

Chorus: Welcome to Disease X

Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet

You can trust us, we’ll never lie

If you don’t listen, we’re all gonna die