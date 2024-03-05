Here’s my latest WELCOME TO DISEASE X. It was inspired by Jon Rappoport’s blog, “Disease X, the latest fashion trend; not yet available in stores.” You can read it here:
Folks. Be afraid. Be VERY Afraid!
Enjoy. Here are the lyrics:
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Welcome to Disease X
(v1) Coming to your neighborhood and real soon
Now get ready or face your doom
There’s a new disease it’s about to loom
You have got to face it, when the clock strikes high noon
Chorus: Welcome to Disease X
Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet
We figured it out, that you can bet
It’s gonna kill millions, that’s what we expect
(v2) You’ve got to listen, to our decrees
We call the shots, we’re the CDC
We’ve got the cure, there’s no rehab
All you got to do, is just take our jabs
Chorus: Welcome to Disease X
Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet
You can trust us, we’ll never lie
If you don’t listen, now you’re all gonna die
Bridge: Welcome to our movie, it hasn’t been released
It’s the virus, they’ll be dying in the streets
If you don’t take our jabs they’ll be no peace
Then it will be time for you to call your priest
Verse instrumental
Chorus: Welcome to Disease X
Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet
Disease X, can’t you see?
Now it doesn’t exist, but soon it will be
Bridge (2) Put your faith in the WHO
What’s so bad if they’re in control?
No more countries, sign away your soul
What is wrong being on Life long parole?
Disease X is coming, the mainstream press declares
Please try not to worry
There’s no need to be scared
Ignore what we say, if you dare
The leaders of the world, are already prepared
Chorus: Welcome to Disease X
Don’t you worry, it hasn’t happened yet
You can trust us, we’ll never lie
If you don’t listen, we’re all gonna die
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Welcome to Disease X
Check the lyrics at the end of the song. The lyrics you've written state: "If you don’t listen, YOU'RE all gonna die".
The SoundCloud version as sung says: "If you don’t listen, WE'RE all gonna die".
Not sure if it matters but wanted you to know about the differences.