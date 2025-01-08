Dive into the heart of a musical journey that challenges conventional thinking with "The Chicken or the Egg." This compelling video tackles the germ theory debate, blending poetic verses with an electrifying melody. From questioning the origins of disease to exposing the fear-driven narratives that dominate our world, the song calls for clarity amidst the chaos. With poignant references to historical missteps like DDT and an empowering plea to reclaim control through clean living, the video delivers a thought-provoking critique of mainstream health dogma. Join the search for answers in a world clouded by uncertainty.