Welcome to the age of willful delusion, where truth takes a backseat to loyalty, and denial is the national pastime. Sharp as a Tack is a satirical slow-burn that pulls no punches, exploring the eerie cult-like devotion to a faltering figurehead. Inspired by the public’s refusal to acknowledge the cognitive decline of a certain well-known leader (you know the one), this song doesn't name names—but the shoes it presents are lined up neatly for those willing to try them on.

With haunting melodies and lyrics that tiptoe the line between tragic and absurd, the video captures the surreal dance of a nation convincing itself that everything’s just fine. After all—he’s still sharp as a tack… right?