Turfseer’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
My Spotify Playlists
For Your Listening Pleasure
Mar 26
•
Turfseer
5
Share this post
My Spotify Playlists
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Academy Award Best Picture Film Reviews Volume 6
FREE PDF DOWNLOAD
Mar 25
•
Turfseer
2
Share this post
Academy Award Best Picture Film Reviews Volume 6
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Tweedledum and Tweedledee
Polio Vaccine Developers Battle it Out
Mar 21
•
Turfseer
6
Share this post
Tweedledum and Tweedledee
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Deluxe Memes Compilation Part II
Free Video Collection Download
Mar 16
•
Turfseer
8
Share this post
Deluxe Memes Compilation Part II
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
New Cover Art
Check out these new images and the songs you may have missed
Mar 14
•
Turfseer
4
Share this post
New Cover Art
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Poor Things
Film Review
Mar 12
•
Turfseer
11
Share this post
Poor Things
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Woke Oscars turn into anti-Republican, anti-Israel hate fest
The Dershow With Alan Dershowitz
Mar 12
•
Turfseer
8
Share this post
Woke Oscars turn into anti-Republican, anti-Israel hate fest
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This Is Fascism
I am going to begin by first defining the word “fascism” since it’s not a word that most Americans would typically use very often. If you think about…
Published on Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!
•
Mar 11
Policy Review: The nature of the events of the Covid era
A detailed summary of PANDA's current understanding
Published on PANDA Uncut
•
Mar 10
Best of Substack Volume 6
Free PDF Download
Mar 8
•
Turfseer
4
Share this post
Best of Substack Volume 6
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Welcome to Disease X
Be afraid. Be VERY Afraid!
Mar 5
•
Turfseer
12
Share this post
Welcome to Disease X
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
New Music Video Release: Perchance to Dream
A modern day Shakespearean tragedy
Mar 1
•
Turfseer
19
Share this post
New Music Video Release: Perchance to Dream
turfseer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
© 2024 Turfseer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts