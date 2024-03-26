Turfseer’s Newsletter

Academy Award Best Picture Film Reviews Volume 6
FREE PDF DOWNLOAD
  
Tweedledum and Tweedledee
Polio Vaccine Developers Battle it Out
  
Deluxe Memes Compilation Part II
Free Video Collection Download
  
New Cover Art
Check out these new images and the songs you may have missed
  
Poor Things
Film Review
  
Woke Oscars turn into anti-Republican, anti-Israel hate fest
The Dershow With Alan Dershowitz
  
This Is Fascism
I am going to begin by first defining the word “fascism” since it’s not a word that most Americans would typically use very often. If you think about…
Published on Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!  
Policy Review: The nature of the events of the Covid era
A detailed summary of PANDA's current understanding
Published on PANDA Uncut  
Best of Substack Volume 6
Free PDF Download
  
Welcome to Disease X
Be afraid. Be VERY Afraid!
  
New Music Video Release: Perchance to Dream
A modern day Shakespearean tragedy
  
