Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
1h

Amazon.com, Inc will anagram to among other suitable phrases

- ac common Nazi

Not surprising it does what it does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
2h

Amazon should just offer you a job. Better yet, the Babylon Bee!....

Same thing, isn't it?....

Seriously, that's TOO funny!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Turfseer and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture