When news broke of a political assassination in Minnesota, the narrative machinery kicked into high gear. Early reports noted that the suspect, Vance Boelter, was a registered Republican, prompting the usual speculation about “right-wing extremism.” But within days, the story began to curdle in all the wrong ways—for those invested in tidy partisan categories, that is.

Boelter, it turns out, wasn’t your standard MAGA terrorist. He was something worse: a radicalized leftist with international ties, establishment credentials, and a messianic grudge against the very system that once welcomed him.

This wasn’t January 6 cosplay. This was a lone crusade with global overtones and a kill list.

A Glimpse at the Man

Boelter had ties to Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank. He ran an African-based security company and championed women-led motorcycle taxi collectives in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He worked with pro-immigrant groups and was appointed not once, but twice, by Minnesota’s Democratic governors, Mark Dayton and Tim Walz.

His resume practically bled progressive values—until he turned on the people who gave him power.

Because in Boelter’s world, “progressive” wasn’t enough. You had to be pure. You had to be revolutionary. And if you weren’t part of the burn-it-down brigade, you were just another false prophet.

The Betrayal Doctrine

Boelter’s alleged victims include Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, as well as former Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. Reports suggest that the latter two—who were Jewish—were murdered in their home. Meanwhile, a manifesto was discovered with a hit list of 70 names, including Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Let that sink in.

Ilhan Omar. One of the most outspoken critics of Israel in Congress. A darling of the progressive left. Targeted.

Why?

Because to someone like Boelter, she wasn’t doing enough. In his mind, she may have postured about Gaza but failed to act. Failed to rise. Failed to burn it all down.

To a purist, hesitation is heresy.

No Kings, No Allies

Boelter left behind a stack of papers in his car with the phrase “No Kings” scrawled across them—a slogan borrowed from the anti-Trump protests of years past. But his enemies weren’t just MAGA tyrants. They were the soft-handed liberals and center-left functionaries who dared to govern instead of destroy.

He wasn’t just anti-authoritarian. He was anti-institutional, anti-compromise, and ultimately, anti-human in the way all fanatics become when their vision requires mass betrayal and mass bloodletting.

When the Revolution Eats Its Own

The Boelter story cuts across political lines because it reveals a far more dangerous type of extremist: the ideologue who moves beyond tribal loyalty and into messianic absolutism.

He is the militant who looks at moderate Jews and sees Zionist agents.

He is the revolutionary who sees Ilhan Omar as controlled opposition.

He is the leftist who believes Walz is a traitor to the very values he pretends to uphold.

In a world where ideology is religion, apostasy is punishable by death.

The Media Blackout Begins

If Boelter had worn a red hat and posed with a Gadsden flag, he’d already be the subject of a dozen Netflix documentaries. But because his story doesn’t conform to the culture war’s ready-made scripts, it will likely be memory-holed.

You won’t hear much about his globalist business ventures.

You won’t hear about the Gaza connections.

And you certainly won’t hear about the left-wing dogmas that animated his rage—because those dogmas are still fashionable, as long as they don’t turn violent.

But they did.

And they will again.

Boelter wasn’t confused. He was a true believer. He just believed in a revolution that was too radical, even for the radicals.