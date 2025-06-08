It was inevitable. As the official COVID narrative began to unravel, a new fear took its place in the alternative sphere: shedding. Suddenly, it wasn’t just vaccinated people fearing the unvaxxed—now the tables had turned. The unvaccinated were being told to avoid their newly injected peers, lest they “shed” spike proteins and make them sick by proximity. But like its older cousin, germ theory, the concept of viral shedding isn’t built on solid ground. It’s built on assumption, circular logic, and the same fallacious reasoning that brought us PCR pandemics and mass masking.

Let’s dissect this modern myth—because it's time to shed that illusion.

Where Did the Idea of “Shedding” Come From?

The idea of shedding hinges on the belief that viral particles or spike proteins, once manufactured in a vaccinated person’s body (courtesy of mRNA or adenoviral vector injections), can somehow exit the body—through breath, sweat, skin, or even exhaled exosomes—and enter the body of another, causing illness or symptoms.

This notion didn't start with COVID. In traditional virology, “viral shedding” describes the supposed process by which viruses replicate inside a host and are released into the environment, either to infect others or confirm infection through lab tests. It sounds clinical. Scientific. Inevitable.

But it’s also completely speculative.

The problem? Shedding rests on the same unproven foundation as germ theory itself: the idea that invisible pathogens invade the body, multiply, and “spread” to other hosts. This mechanistic view of disease—simple, microbial, and conveniently pharmaceutical—was cemented in the 19th century, courtesy of Louis Pasteur and the industry that arose around him.

But contrary to popular belief (and your 9th grade biology class), Pasteur’s own notes revealed he was a fraud. He cherry-picked results and suppressed contrary evidence. Meanwhile, contemporaries like Antoine Béchamp, who emphasized terrain over germ, were marginalized and forgotten. No coincidence there.

Is There Any Proof? Not Exactly.

Here’s what we actually have:

No isolation of an actual pathogenic “virus” —SARS-CoV-2 included—that follows Koch’s postulates or any rigorous standard of infectious causality.

No studies showing unambiguous transfer of mRNA products from vaccinated to unvaccinated individuals resulting in illness. Anecdotes abound, but reproducible science? Crickets.

A lot of confusion between correlation and causation. When people report symptoms after being around vaccinated folks, the assumption is “they must have shed something.” But there’s no control group, no elimination of environmental or psychosomatic factors, and no verifiable mechanism.

If you're starting from the premise that mRNA technology hijacks your biology to mass-produce bioweapons, it’s a small leap to assume those weapons leak. But without proving the “production” part in the first place—without direct evidence of synthetic spike protein causally linked to disease—you’re not doing science. You're doing screenplay writing for the biotech apocalypse.

The Franken-Spike Nobody Found

And then there’s the so-called spike protein—the biochemical bogeyman injected into millions of bodies and blamed for everything from myocarditis to menstrual mayhem. But few know that this infamous spike didn’t even show up in early lab experiments without help. Researchers had to engineer it into visibility by inserting a furin cleavage site—a feature absent in related coronaviruses—and then adding enzymes like trypsin to activate it. In plain terms: the spike protein that headlines the global pandemic narrative was coaxed into existence under artificial lab conditions. Without those enhancements, the spikes didn’t form, weren’t visible, and couldn’t perform their supposed function. This raises a critical point: are we dealing with a real pathogenic protein, or just another lab-generated prop in a play written by molecular fantasists? If it takes a biotech Ouija board to summon your villain, maybe the threat isn’t biological—it’s theatrical.

Why Do People Fall for It?

The shedding narrative is seductive because it flips the script. Suddenly, the unvaccinated are the cautious ones. The informed ones. The ones “in the know” who can sniff out the danger everyone else is too naive to see. It creates a moral high ground and a paranoid bunker. Who wouldn’t want both?

But it’s also fear-based. And fear, as we’ve learned these past few years, is the easiest way to hijack a nervous system. Whether it’s a mask, a virus, or a shedding spike protein, fear keeps people isolated, anxious, and—ironically—sick.

Worse still, the shedding myth distracts from the real crimes of the COVID era: mass experimentation without consent, the weaponization of media and medicine, the censorship of dissent, and the imposition of biotechnocratic control. When the conversation devolves into “stay away from jabbed grandma,” the architects of this mess breathe a sigh of relief. We’ve turned on each other. Again.

What If It's Not Contagion—But Contagious Belief?

Here’s a radical thought: What if illness isn't passed from person to person via invisible particles, but through shared trauma, fear, and conditioning? What if “shedding” is just a modern incarnation of the germ theory illusion—a rebooted virus myth for a post-mRNA age?

Symptoms aren’t deniable. But causality is not assumption. If terrain theory teaches us anything, it's that the internal environment—the body, the mind, the soul—is primary. What we “catch” may not be pathogens but patterns. What we suffer may not be invasions but imbalances. And what we fear—may just be exactly what we manifest.

Final Word: Ditch the Myth, Not the Person

If someone’s sick around vaccinated individuals, don’t gaslight them—but don’t hand them a virology pamphlet either. Listen. Test the terrain. Consider toxins, stress, EMFs, emotional load, and yes—belief. Let’s stop dressing up old virology in new clothes and start pulling the thread on all of it.

“Germ theory with a tinfoil hat is still germ theory.”

Time to shed it. For good.