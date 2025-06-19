This song was inspired by a courageous friend who stood up at a school board meeting—alone—while a mob of 50 to 100 activists and their allies turned their backs on her. Some danced the Macarena as she spoke, mocking her for daring to voice concerns rooted in reason, fairness, and reality.

Steppingstone is about what happens when dissent is no longer tolerated, when manufactured compassion becomes a weapon, and when the path to catastrophe is paved with slogans and silence.

Each verse follows her journey—from isolation to revelation—exposing how seemingly harmless policies are used as steppingstones toward irreversible outcomes.

This one’s for everyone who’s spoken the truth and been laughed at for it.

🎵 Stepping Stone

Verse 1

As you’re walking through the schoolyard

You are feeling all alone

You’re a woman on a mission

Who must make her viewpoint known

You can hear their mocking tone

Now you know / it’s their clever / steppingstone

Verse 2

Now you step up to the mic stand

As you wear the crown of thorns

As their jeering fills the rafters

You are feeling so forlorn

But as you make your case

Now you know that you’ve finally been reborn

Chorus

Now the mob starts to surround you

They’ve really got the itch

It’s the gender of the child

Now tell me which is which

Have you now been fooled forever

with their classic bait and switch?

As they dance the Macarena

Insist that there’s no alarm

You can’t get a word in edgewise

They’re hiding all the harm

They’re texting on the phone

Now you know it’s their steppingstone

Bridge

You’re ready to push back

Stand and poke the bear

What do they always call it?

Lifetime saving care

They’re calling you a bigot

Spreading hate around

But now you’ve made it clear

You’ll always stand your ground

Verse 3

They refuse all conversation

Every claim met with a groan

Call it "progress," call it "justice"

This will chill you to the bone

All of it full-blown

Now you know / there's no heart in this / steppingstone

Chorus (repeat)

Now the mob starts to surround you

They’ve really got the itch

It’s the gender of the child

Now tell me which is which

Have you now been fooled forever

with their classic bait and switch?

As they dance the Macarena

Insist that there’s no alarm

You can’t get a word in edgewise

They’re hiding all the harm

They’re texting on the phone

Now you know it’s their steppingstone

Bridge 2

Now the track star’s got a beard

But claims she’s just like you

With shoulders oh so broad

And trophies overdue

The girls are told to take it

While fairness disappears

A masquerade in daylight

That steals away their years

Instrumental Verse (2)

(reprise of verse melody)

Final Chorus

As we try and raise the questions

That are buried in their zone

How is the science settled

While shame is overthrown?

But when the kids start breaking

You claim it isn’t known

You stand and face our fury—

And answer with a drone

A Norman Rockwell painting

A picture-perfect home

As the kids get older

You change them with your steppingstone

Coda

As you’re walking through the schoolyard

You are feeling all alone

You’re a woman on a mission

Who must make her viewpoint known

You can hear their mocking tone

Now you know / there's no heart in this / steppingstone