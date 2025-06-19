This song was inspired by a courageous friend who stood up at a school board meeting—alone—while a mob of 50 to 100 activists and their allies turned their backs on her. Some danced the Macarena as she spoke, mocking her for daring to voice concerns rooted in reason, fairness, and reality.
Steppingstone is about what happens when dissent is no longer tolerated, when manufactured compassion becomes a weapon, and when the path to catastrophe is paved with slogans and silence.
Each verse follows her journey—from isolation to revelation—exposing how seemingly harmless policies are used as steppingstones toward irreversible outcomes.
This one’s for everyone who’s spoken the truth and been laughed at for it.
🎵 Stepping Stone
Verse 1
As you’re walking through the schoolyard
You are feeling all alone
You’re a woman on a mission
Who must make her viewpoint known
You can hear their mocking tone
Now you know / it’s their clever / steppingstone
Verse 2
Now you step up to the mic stand
As you wear the crown of thorns
As their jeering fills the rafters
You are feeling so forlorn
But as you make your case
Now you know that you’ve finally been reborn
Chorus
Now the mob starts to surround you
They’ve really got the itch
It’s the gender of the child
Now tell me which is which
Have you now been fooled forever
with their classic bait and switch?
As they dance the Macarena
Insist that there’s no alarm
You can’t get a word in edgewise
They’re hiding all the harm
They’re texting on the phone
Now you know it’s their steppingstone
Bridge
You’re ready to push back
Stand and poke the bear
What do they always call it?
Lifetime saving care
They’re calling you a bigot
Spreading hate around
But now you’ve made it clear
You’ll always stand your ground
Verse 3
They refuse all conversation
Every claim met with a groan
Call it "progress," call it "justice"
This will chill you to the bone
All of it full-blown
Now you know / there's no heart in this / steppingstone
Chorus (repeat)
Now the mob starts to surround you
They’ve really got the itch
It’s the gender of the child
Now tell me which is which
Have you now been fooled forever
with their classic bait and switch?
As they dance the Macarena
Insist that there’s no alarm
You can’t get a word in edgewise
They’re hiding all the harm
They’re texting on the phone
Now you know it’s their steppingstone
Bridge 2
Now the track star’s got a beard
But claims she’s just like you
With shoulders oh so broad
And trophies overdue
The girls are told to take it
While fairness disappears
A masquerade in daylight
That steals away their years
Instrumental Verse (2)
(reprise of verse melody)
Final Chorus
As we try and raise the questions
That are buried in their zone
How is the science settled
While shame is overthrown?
But when the kids start breaking
You claim it isn’t known
You stand and face our fury—
And answer with a drone
A Norman Rockwell painting
A picture-perfect home
As the kids get older
You change them with your steppingstone
Coda
As you’re walking through the schoolyard
You are feeling all alone
You’re a woman on a mission
Who must make her viewpoint known
You can hear their mocking tone
Now you know / there's no heart in this / steppingstone
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.