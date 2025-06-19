Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

When I think about the amount of taxes paid in and the theft that's gone on (going on), my head is on the verge of exploding. 😡

Guess I'm glad this was found and addressed, but these habits die hard. I think they'll resort to new tricks.

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
14h

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of lizards 🦎!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture