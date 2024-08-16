With a number of new subscribers joining recently, I've compiled a list of my top 20 songs for you to check out. Some longtime subscribers might have missed a few of these as well. I'd love to hear which ones are your favorites!
The Virus is my God
My first song following the beginning of the plandemic. An allegorical tale set in the old west chronicling the advent of the worldwide virus cult.
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-virus-is-my-god
The Ballad of Typhoid Mary
A song about the first major victim of US medical tyranny
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-ballad-of-typhoid-mary
In Toba Tek Singh
A gullible American is conned by an internet swindler who uses the lockdowns to garner sympathy.
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/in-toba-tek-singh
O Holy Roman
A song about a child who asserts his independence from other children who wear the mask
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/o-holy-roman
It's Just a Mask
A duet between a mask-wearing zealot and a medical freedom fighter
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/its-just-a-mask
Forever Freedom Brigade
The anthem of the Medical Freedom movement
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/forever-freedom-brigade
Passport to Hell
Tyrants keep pushing the onerous Vax Passport!
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/passport-to-hell
The Chicken or The Egg
The Germ Theory Opposed in Song
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-chicken-or-the-egg
The Commandant
No more internment camps for the unvaccinated? Don’t be so sure!
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-commandant
Sheeple University
The people graduate "with honors" at this institution of "higher learning."
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/sheeple-university
1692 Was a Very Good Year (New Version)
The Plandemic is compared to The Salem Witchcraft Trials
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/1692-was-a-very-good-year-new-version
Pod People Barbecue
Origin of mask-wearing zombies revealed in song!
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/pod-people-barbecue
Trust The Science Rag
"Doctor” Fatty Arbuckle and Buster Keaton join forces to remind us “Trust the Science”
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/trust-the-science-rag
Perchance to Dream
Shakespeare meets Vaccine Injury Denial
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/perchance-to-dream
THE DISH
The fraud of virology explained in song
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-dish
Terrible Swift Sword
Abolitionist John Brown in a duet with the wife and mother of three of his pro-slavery victims
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/terrible-swift-sword
The Emergency
Unending fake public health “emergencies” enable global elites to maintain an iron grip on a worldwide population living in fear
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/nw-music-video-release-the-emergency
The Summer of Died Suddenly
Censored by YouTube
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5p4k8y2xdair5mns8682w/Draft-1-_-Summer-of-Died-Suddenly.mp4?rlkey=nulu9yuvy9ps79fhwe4yf8l0w&dl=0
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-summer
Welcome to Disease X
A make believe disease they want you to be very afraid of
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-welcome-to
Sharp as a Tack
Friends and Family Deny the Encroaching Dementia of an Elderly Man
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-song-sharp-as-a-tack
These really do bring back those fond memories of COVID. Much respect 💚💚💚 for putting music to our misery and somehow now we can smile 😀😀😀