With a number of new subscribers joining recently, I've compiled a list of my top 20 songs for you to check out. Some longtime subscribers might have missed a few of these as well. I'd love to hear which ones are your favorites!

The Virus is my God

My first song following the beginning of the plandemic. An allegorical tale set in the old west chronicling the advent of the worldwide virus cult.

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-virus-is-my-god

The Ballad of Typhoid Mary

A song about the first major victim of US medical tyranny

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-ballad-of-typhoid-mary

In Toba Tek Singh

A gullible American is conned by an internet swindler who uses the lockdowns to garner sympathy.

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/in-toba-tek-singh

O Holy Roman

A song about a child who asserts his independence from other children who wear the mask

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/o-holy-roman

It's Just a Mask

A duet between a mask-wearing zealot and a medical freedom fighter

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/its-just-a-mask

Forever Freedom Brigade

The anthem of the Medical Freedom movement

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/forever-freedom-brigade

Passport to Hell

Tyrants keep pushing the onerous Vax Passport!

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/passport-to-hell

The Chicken or The Egg

The Germ Theory Opposed in Song

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-chicken-or-the-egg

The Commandant

No more internment camps for the unvaccinated? Don’t be so sure!

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-commandant

Sheeple University

The people graduate "with honors" at this institution of "higher learning."

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/sheeple-university

1692 Was a Very Good Year (New Version)

The Plandemic is compared to The Salem Witchcraft Trials

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/1692-was-a-very-good-year-new-version

Pod People Barbecue

Origin of mask-wearing zombies revealed in song!

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/pod-people-barbecue

Trust The Science Rag

"Doctor” Fatty Arbuckle and Buster Keaton join forces to remind us “Trust the Science”

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/trust-the-science-rag

Perchance to Dream

Shakespeare meets Vaccine Injury Denial

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/perchance-to-dream

THE DISH

The fraud of virology explained in song

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-the-dish

Terrible Swift Sword

Abolitionist John Brown in a duet with the wife and mother of three of his pro-slavery victims

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/terrible-swift-sword

The Emergency

Unending fake public health “emergencies” enable global elites to maintain an iron grip on a worldwide population living in fear

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/nw-music-video-release-the-emergency

The Summer of Died Suddenly

Censored by YouTube

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5p4k8y2xdair5mns8682w/Draft-1-_-Summer-of-Died-Suddenly.mp4?rlkey=nulu9yuvy9ps79fhwe4yf8l0w&dl=0

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-the-summer

Welcome to Disease X

A make believe disease they want you to be very afraid of

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-welcome-to

Sharp as a Tack

Friends and Family Deny the Encroaching Dementia of an Elderly Man

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-song-sharp-as-a-tack