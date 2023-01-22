Perchance to Dream refers to this famous passage in Shakespeare’s most famous play Hamlet:
To die, to sleep—
No more—and by a sleep to say we end
The heartache, and the thousand natural shocks
That flesh is heir to. ’tis a consummation
Devoutly to be wish’d. To die, to sleep—
To sleep—perchance to dream. Ay, there’s the rub!
For in that sleep of death what dreams may come,
When we have shuffled off this mortal coil,
Must give us pause—there’s the respect
That makes calamity of so long life.
For who would bear the whips and scorns of time,
The oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely,
The pangs of disprized love, the law’s delay,
The insolence of office, and the spurns
That patient merit of the unworthy takes,
When he himself might his quietus make
With a bare bodkin? Who would fardels bear,
To grunt and sweat under a weary life,
But that the dread of something after death
The undiscover’d country, from whose bourn
No traveler returns, puzzles the will,
And makes us rather bear those ills we have
Than fly to others that we know not of?
My interpretation of the famed soliloquy is Hamlet is thinking about the usual idea of death. You go to sleep, and you dream. In other words, if death is but a sleep, and dying is just like falling asleep, then perhaps (‘perchance’) we will dream after death. Perhaps the afterlife will be full of dreams.
But then he says “Ay, there's the rub.” The rub being an old English word meaning an obstacle or impediment--a difficulty, especially one of central importance in a situation.
When Hamlet brings up the “rub,” he is presenting a counterargument. That perhaps the dreams are not dreams at all but nightmares.
In my song the “rub” or counterargument is the idea that relatives of those who died from the vaccine are in a nightmare (exactly what Hamlet was speculating when he proffered an alternative view to what happens to us after death).
The relatives deny their loved one’s death was a nightmare as they don’t make the connection between the deadly jab and the “injury” caused by the vaccine. Here the mother and father in the song ask, “where’s the rub?” They wish to only put a positive spin on their child’s death.
In their minds, their daughter’s asleep and perhaps dreaming. There is no hint of nightmares for the child unlike Hamlet who presents both sides of the coin. They are in denial about the danger of the vaccines and only want to think good thoughts.
An admission that the vaccine was the source of their child’s death would not only cause them to acknowledge their child is not resting peacefully but they themselves are now part of a nightmarish reality.
Listen to PERCHANCE ON SOUNDCLOUD and read the lyrics below:
Perchance to Dream
(v1) Our daughter’s lost for evermore
She took the shot, fell to the floor
We followed all instructions to the tee
No explanation’s in the air
No questions asked, no one dares
It’s best we stop this foolish inquiry
(Chorus) No more doubts, yes we’ve been sold
Safe and effective we’ve been told
Time for us to take this for the team
She went to sleep
Oh just a teen
Did not wake up, or so it seems
Where’s the rub?
Perchance to dream
(v2) We were told you must have faith
In order to ensure she’s safe
But now she’s gone, we’re feeling all this pain
The doctors claimed it’s nothing new
We’re at a loss, they have no clue
It’s just a mystery they can’t explain
(Chorus) No more doubts, yes we’ve been sold
Safe and effective we’ve been told
Time for us to take this for the team
She went to sleep
Oh just a teen
Did not wake up, or so it seems
Where’s the rub?
Perchance to dream
(Bridge 1) No it’s wrong to speculate
The hour’s past, it’s way too late
Shut your mouth and never speak again
Don’t attack our sacred jab
For if you do, our hearts you’ll stab
Our mind’s made up, so you just
must pretend
Bridge (2) I deny what you suggest
Another lie, based on a guess
How can you question our authorities?
There’s no connection to this shot
Decency first, have you forgot?
No connection, no possibility
Verse instrumental
(Chorus) No more doubts, yes we’ve been sold
Safe and effective we’ve been told
Time for us to take this for the team
She went to sleep
Oh just a teen
Did not wake up, or so it seems
Where’s the rub?
Perchance to dream
(Coda) She sleeps so well
But do you care?
No more talk of these nightmares
Do you understand just what we mean?
All we know she’s left her mark
As we remain in the dark
Where’s the rub?
Perchance to dream
Let's have a world concert " We are the world" for the vaccine injured to raise funds to help their families. The government, health authorities, and the pharma cartel turned their back on them. A concert like this could raise millions of dollars in funds. But the biggest thing would be to tell the truth. Now the million dollar question: how do you persuade famous singers to come and sing for your fund raising concert?
This in an incredible song! Thank you for writing it. I wish artists would unite to write more songs like these. It looks to me this is our only chance to wake up the families of vaccine injured and deaths. Do you remember that famous fund raising song for Africa, " We are the world"? We need a song like that. If you read the lyrics many of them apply perfectly to the nightmare we are in today. And I'm afraid the worst is yet to come.