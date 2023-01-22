Perchance to Dream refers to this famous passage in Shakespeare’s most famous play Hamlet:

To die, to sleep—

No more—and by a sleep to say we end

The heartache, and the thousand natural shocks

That flesh is heir to. ’tis a consummation

Devoutly to be wish’d. To die, to sleep—

To sleep—perchance to dream. Ay, there’s the rub!

For in that sleep of death what dreams may come,

When we have shuffled off this mortal coil,

Must give us pause—there’s the respect

That makes calamity of so long life.

For who would bear the whips and scorns of time,

The oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely,

The pangs of disprized love, the law’s delay,

The insolence of office, and the spurns

That patient merit of the unworthy takes,

When he himself might his quietus make

With a bare bodkin? Who would fardels bear,

To grunt and sweat under a weary life,

But that the dread of something after death

The undiscover’d country, from whose bourn

No traveler returns, puzzles the will,

And makes us rather bear those ills we have

Than fly to others that we know not of?

My interpretation of the famed soliloquy is Hamlet is thinking about the usual idea of death. You go to sleep, and you dream. In other words, if death is but a sleep, and dying is just like falling asleep, then perhaps (‘perchance’) we will dream after death. Perhaps the afterlife will be full of dreams.

But then he says “Ay, there's the rub.” The rub being an old English word meaning an obstacle or impediment--a difficulty, especially one of central importance in a situation.

When Hamlet brings up the “rub,” he is presenting a counterargument. That perhaps the dreams are not dreams at all but nightmares.

In my song the “rub” or counterargument is the idea that relatives of those who died from the vaccine are in a nightmare (exactly what Hamlet was speculating when he proffered an alternative view to what happens to us after death).

The relatives deny their loved one’s death was a nightmare as they don’t make the connection between the deadly jab and the “injury” caused by the vaccine. Here the mother and father in the song ask, “where’s the rub?” They wish to only put a positive spin on their child’s death.

In their minds, their daughter’s asleep and perhaps dreaming. There is no hint of nightmares for the child unlike Hamlet who presents both sides of the coin. They are in denial about the danger of the vaccines and only want to think good thoughts.

An admission that the vaccine was the source of their child’s death would not only cause them to acknowledge their child is not resting peacefully but they themselves are now part of a nightmarish reality.

Listen to PERCHANCE ON SOUNDCLOUD and read the lyrics below:

Perchance to Dream

(v1) Our daughter’s lost for evermore

She took the shot, fell to the floor

We followed all instructions to the tee

No explanation’s in the air

No questions asked, no one dares

It’s best we stop this foolish inquiry

(Chorus) No more doubts, yes we’ve been sold

Safe and effective we’ve been told

Time for us to take this for the team

She went to sleep

Oh just a teen

Did not wake up, or so it seems

Where’s the rub?

Perchance to dream

(v2) We were told you must have faith

In order to ensure she’s safe

But now she’s gone, we’re feeling all this pain

The doctors claimed it’s nothing new

We’re at a loss, they have no clue

It’s just a mystery they can’t explain

(Chorus) No more doubts, yes we’ve been sold

Safe and effective we’ve been told

Time for us to take this for the team

She went to sleep

Oh just a teen

Did not wake up, or so it seems

Where’s the rub?

Perchance to dream

(Bridge 1) No it’s wrong to speculate

The hour’s past, it’s way too late

Shut your mouth and never speak again

Don’t attack our sacred jab

For if you do, our hearts you’ll stab

Our mind’s made up, so you just

must pretend

Bridge (2) I deny what you suggest

Another lie, based on a guess

How can you question our authorities?

There’s no connection to this shot

Decency first, have you forgot?

No connection, no possibility

Verse instrumental

(Chorus) No more doubts, yes we’ve been sold

Safe and effective we’ve been told

Time for us to take this for the team

She went to sleep

Oh just a teen

Did not wake up, or so it seems

Where’s the rub?

Perchance to dream

(Coda) She sleeps so well

But do you care?

No more talk of these nightmares

Do you understand just what we mean?

All we know she’s left her mark

As we remain in the dark

Where’s the rub?

Perchance to dream