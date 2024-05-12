New Cover Art
Check out these new images and the songs you may have missed
The advent of free AI-generated image technology has revolutionized my ability to craft fresh song covers for my music. This advancement not only enhances the visual appeal of my songs but also presents an enticing opportunity for you to explore tunes you may have yet to discover.
A man takes the virus as his bride. Watch Turfseer’s music video ONE TRICK PONY. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/one-trick-pony
DAWN OF A NEW DAY. A medical freedom activist is the inspiration for a song about the fight against medical tyranny. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/dawn-of-a-new-day
$5 MILLION DOLLAR MAN. A denizen of San Francisco demands reparations for slavery. Listen to Turfseer’s hit song. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/5-million-dollar-man
THE MYOCARDITIS BLUES. A man sings the blues after coming down with side effects from the mRNA vaccine followed by a deadly heart inflammation. Listen to the hit song. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-myocarditis-blues
Jonestown meets the Covidian cult. Listen to Turfseer’s music video I DRANK THE KOOL-AID. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-video-i-drank-the-kool-aid
A Canadian Nurse is fired for refusing to take the jab. Listen to Turfseer’s protest song A GOOD NURSE. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/a-good-nurse
