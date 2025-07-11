Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rider's avatar
Rider
9m

Thanks for this insightful commentary, which is manifestly true.

All people need to do toward freeing themselves of this tyranny founded on falsehood, is question and think. Be rational in other words.

That is one reason I often wonder about so-called health freedom advocates and lockdown-masking-vaccine critics who evidently cannot understand that viruses have no support in scientific evidence.

For instance, if I were to write on substack, as a full or part time pursuit, why would I restrict my commentary to repeated criticism of one policy issue for years on end? Why would I confine my writing to that One Issue, rehashing the same points over and over in varied ways, never attaining a breakthrough in new knowledge, and accompanied by many other writers repeating the same warmed over hash that half of Americans already get?

Why would I name my blog after That Single Issue, thereby limiting its appeal and reach? Hot Tea and Minimum Wage Laws. It is odd.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3m

Why oh why did we fall for it and accept it as truth? 😡

Sadly, it says alot about humanity and its current state. And future😢

Excellent take on the prototype! And thanks for the music video

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture