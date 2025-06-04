Forget the image of a smoky backroom filled with cackling globalists. The real story behind Jessica Hockett’s meticulously documented timeli—

isn’t one of shadowy cabals but something arguably worse: a widespread intellectual abdication by a credentialed priesthood clinging to a brittle, outdated model of disease—what we might call the Virology Cult.

From the first reports of “unexplained pneumonia” in Wuhan to the global lockdowns justified by PCR tests and ICD codes, the story that unfolds is not so much a conspiracy as it is a cascade of bureaucratic rituals performed by a faithful scientific clergy who had long since stopped asking fundamental questions.

Dogma Over Data

The core of the cult is its central dogma: that diseases are caused by invisible, contagious pathogens—viruses—that leap from person to person like evil spirits. In this worldview, if someone coughs and gets a fever, the most logical explanation is that they were “infected.” No environmental context, no toxicological profile, no nutritional status. Just bad luck and viral voodoo.

By late December 2019, a single patient in Wuhan had become the index case in a theological narrative that needed no proof—just a sequenced RNA fragment and the old pseudoscientific standby: a toxic cell culture passed off as “isolation.” Scientists took a patient sample, spiked it with antibiotics and bovine serum, watched cells die, and called it evidence of a virus. It was the same ritual used for decades—only now dressed up with nanopore sequencers and glowing press releases. Within weeks, public health organizations began parroting each other in perfect unison, exalting a “novel coronavirus” that was never actually isolated or purified in the classical sense. That step—once foundational to real science—was quietly dismissed as an outdated formality. After all, everyone knew it was the virus.

The Ritual of the Test

The cult needed a sacrament, and PCR delivered. The Corman-Drosten protocol was released in record time, bypassing normal peer review like a priest waving off theological objections as heresy. This test would become the cornerstone of the pandemic response—even though the cycle threshold was absurdly high (up to 45), capable of detecting meaningless fragments, not active infection. But that didn’t matter. What mattered was ritual compliance. Testing became faith in action.

Bureaucratic Incantations

Hockett’s timeline reveals the machinery of modern-day priestcraft: naming committees, emergency codes, taxonomical debates about which syllables would best transmit obedience. Was it SARS-CoV-2 or HCoV-19? Should we call it NCP or COVID-19? The debates were less about scientific clarity and more about branding—propaganda in lab coats.

The assignment of ICD code U07.1—before any clinical symptoms had been firmly tied to this alleged virus—meant that hospitals could begin coding for COVID-19 on the mere basis of a “presumptive positive.” Clinical discernment was no longer needed. The Oracle (the PCR test) had spoken.

Where Inquiry Went to Die

The real tragedy isn't a nefarious plot hatched in secret—it’s the banality of scientific laziness. Most researchers simply followed the path of least resistance. Virology offered a tidy, reductionist framework that didn’t require grappling with messy confounding factors like air pollution, medical iatrogenesis, or fear-induced cortisol surges. Better to blame the bogeyman: a bat virus on the loose.

Challenging this narrative would have meant questioning one’s own education, funding sources, and social standing. So scientists did what cult members always do when doubt creeps in: they doubled down.

A Cult, Not a Cabal

So let’s stop imagining a Bond villain twirling his mustache at the head of a dark cabal. What Hockett’s timeline really exposes is a sprawling pseudo-religious movement cloaked in the garb of science. Its clergy operate through consensus, not evidence. Its scriptures are consensus statements. Its rituals include genome sequencing and PCR testing. And its power lies not in its accuracy, but in its reach—spanning academia, public health, and media in a seamless web of circular self-justification.

In the end, we weren’t conquered by a virus—or even a lie—but by the smug inertia of credentialed minds unwilling to let go of a comforting myth. The pandemic was staged, yes—but not like a play. More like a mass liturgy of fear, faith, and fashionable ignorance.