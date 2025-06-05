It’s a crisp fall day at Coronavirus Field, where the crowd roars not for touchdowns—but for approved narratives. The matchup? The Permitted Dissenters vs. The Public Health All-Stars.

Team Preview:

🏈 The Permitted Dissenters

Coached by Dr. Peter McCullough, this scrappy team believes in early treatment, cardiac warnings, and standing for the anthem—but absolutely not in questioning whether the virus actually exists. “We respect the game,” McCullough tells reporters. “We just want to know why the referees keep stabbing players in the chest with experimental syringes.”

🏈 The Public Health All-Stars

Led by quarterback Tony Fauci (on his 43rd booster), this team plays with the full support of the media, the medical journals, and the CDC marching band. Their motto: “We moved the goalposts, and we’ll do it again.”

Rules of the Game:

The virus is real. Don’t ask for video replay.

The PCR test is gospel—challenge it and you’re ejected, fined, and placed on the permanent “disinformation disabled list.”

Any player who questions germ theory is immediately tackled by security, injected with “clarity serum,” and escorted to the Behavioral Retraining Tent.

Fans are permitted to boo mandates after the fourth quarter ends and the stadium is empty.

Key Plays:

1st Quarter:

McCullough’s team opens with a promising play—“Vaccines cause heart inflammation!” But it’s flagged for excessive correlation without abandonment of the foundational fraud. Ten-yard penalty. First down, Pharma.

2nd Quarter:

Fenton attempts a tricky lateral called “Statistical Reinterpretation,” nearly breaking the Overton Window. But alas, he fumbles by reaffirming that SARS-CoV-2 caused a global pandemic. Turnover.

Halftime Show:

The CDC Choir sings a haunting rendition of “Trust the Science” while masked cheerleaders perform a socially distanced interpretive dance about aerosolized doom.

Halftime Interview (sponsored by DARPA-McPfizer Global):

Robert Malone:

David, it’s been a wild first half. We’ve seen some real spikes in narrative suppression—but let’s talk about the lab leak. I mean, clearly this virus didn’t come from a bat. It came from a lab. A dangerous, gain-of-function, Fauci-funded lab. And that changes everything, right?

David Martin:

Well, Robert, it changes just enough. The lab leak theory lets us redirect public outrage—away from questioning if there’s actually a virus at all—and toward the villain du jour: the Chinese lab coat. It’s beautiful misdirection. A magician couldn’t have pulled it off cleaner.

Malone:

But look, I invented mRNA, so when I say it’s risky, people listen. That gives us credibility. We just don’t ask what the mRNA is actually programming against. Keep the virus real, keep the funding flowing.

Martin:

Exactly. The goal is controlled opposition. We let people rage about Fauci and Wuhan, while the sacred cow—germ theory—grazes undisturbed. Don’t dismantle the belief system; just blame the plumbing.

Malone:

Right. You keep the spell intact by pretending to break it. And hey, it’s working. Nobody’s asking what ‘virus isolation’ actually means. And the dissident podcasts love me.

Martin:

That’s the art of it. Now let’s get back to the second half. I hear the censorship team is warming up—and I think they’ve got spike proteins in their cleats.

3rd Quarter:

Jessica Hockett streaks across the field with a flaming copy of the WHO playbook, screaming, “THERE WAS NO VIRUS!” She’s tackled by her own teammates for unsportsmanlike conduct.

4th Quarter:

The Public Health All-Stars deploy their special teams: YouTube Fact-Checkers and Twitter Censors. Two players from Team Dissent vanish mysteriously mid-drive. Fauci’s helmet mic is briefly interrupted by RFK Jr., but the sound is drowned out by a Pfizer commercial.

Final Score:

Truth: 0

Narrative: 1984

Postgame Interview:

McCullough:

“We fought hard. We stayed within the rules. We only challenged what they let us challenge.”

Reporter:

“Would you say you ever had a shot at winning?”

McCullough:

[Pause] “Well… we were on their field. With their refs. Using their ball. And their scoreboard. But hey—we got some great Substack articles out of it.”

Moral of the Game?

Stop playing on their field.

Build your own.

And this time, question who wrote the playbook.