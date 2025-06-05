Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patrick tobin's avatar
patrick tobin
10h

Your creativity never ceases to amaze me. Well, done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

I hate real football, but I worked through this. Nice job!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture