Did the Pandemic Begin as an Operation—and Then Become a Belief?

In her provocative essay, “Is there any possible way for SARS-CoV-2 and/or ‘COVID-19’ to have a ‘lab origin’?”(

Jessica Hockett lays out a compelling case that unsettles both mainstream and alternative narratives. She doesn't just question the idea that a novel virus escaped from a Chinese lab—she questions whether a virus as such ever needed to exist in the first place. Hockett draws a sharp distinction between "SARS-CoV-2" and "COVID-19," arguing that they may not only have different meanings, but different origins altogether.

Hockett's Core Argument

According to Hockett:

SARS-CoV-2 is not a proven, transmissible pathogen, but rather a computer-assembled genetic sequence attached to a flawed PCR testing protocol.

COVID-19 is not a clearly defined disease, but an ICD-coded umbrella term used to label deaths and illnesses based on little more than a positive test.

The term "lab origin" may be a distraction, concealing the reality that the entire pandemic event was a geopolitical operation—not a runaway virus.

She floats the idea that COVID may have started as a Coordinated Overt Viral Invasion Drill or similar military-style exercise, with deaths chalked up to aggressive treatment protocols, not a pathogen.

While some of these claims may strike readers as speculative or even extreme, her documentation and sourcing point to serious holes in the official story—particularly around the non-specificity of symptoms, the manipulation of death statistics, and the semantic sleight-of-hand surrounding the virus/disease dichotomy.

My Take: The Operation Was Real. The Virus Wasn’t—Until They Believed It Was.

Hockett's theory opens the door to a further possibility—one that may bridge the gap between skeptics who see COVID as a hoax and mainstream scientists who insist the virus was real.

What if the COVID response began as an operation? A simulation. A live drill. A mass compliance test using pandemic theater: locked-down cities, scary hospital footage, and a conveniently timed PCR test to seal the illusion. But here’s the twist:

What if, somewhere along the way, they started believing their own propaganda?

A Self-Fulfilling Myth

The entire structure of modern virology, with its:

PCR-based circular logic ("we found the virus because our test for the virus says so")

Assumed pathogenicity without classical isolation

Vague symptomology indistinguishable from other respiratory illnesses

In silico sequencing based on computer models, not purified samples

...was perfectly primed to turn fiction into faith.

In this view, the virus became real to institutions, media, and scientists not because it was scientifically proven, but because no one dared question the foundational assumption once the gears were in motion.

Lazy Science and Bureaucratic Momentum

The scientific community didn’t fake the virus maliciously. They simply did what they always do:

Replicate what their peers publish

Accept institutional definitions without scrutiny

Mistake test-positive clusters for evidence of contagion

Equate correlation with causation

Skeptics may assume there had to be a dark mastermind orchestrating it all. But the truth may be both darker and more banal: science built the monster, then convinced itself it was real.

Belief Is the Most Dangerous Pathogen

It wasn’t just the public that was manipulated. The experts were, too. They saw the same case curves, used the same tests, and internalized the same language. Eventually, they couldn’t imagine a world where SARS-CoV-2 didn’t exist.

And so the real operation wasn’t just about vaccines, lockdowns, or passports. It was about converting a psychological simulation into a scientific dogma—so airtight, so religiously enforced, that even its architects forgot it was fake.

Conclusion: A Drill That Became a Doctrine

Hockett offers an important lens: the COVID era may have been, in essence, a geopolitical theater production. But to that I add: it may have started as a script and ended as scripture.

What we witnessed was not just a crime against public health but a case study in how belief systems take root. The virus didn’t need to be real to start the operation. But once the machine of lazy science and mass psychosis got going, it was too real to fail.

The next time they tell us something is spreading, maybe we should ask: did it really escape a lab—or just their imagination?