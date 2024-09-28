In March 2020, I began writing songs inspired by the Covid tyranny. Since then, I’ve written approximately 75 songs. If you haven’t yet listened to my top 20 hits, click here: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/turfseers-top-20-hits.

I started writing pop and country tunes in the late '80s, and to show my growth as a songwriter, I’d like to share No Return, a song I wrote and recorded in the early '90s. Above is a re-recorded version featuring professional vocalists and arrangers, while below, you’ll find my original demo with me on vocals.

No Return indeed is an early effort, and I confess these aren’t the most sophisticated lyrics compared to what I write now. Still, the song tells a poignant story of a woman reaching her breaking point, set against the quiet, snowy backdrop of a train station. With raw and direct emotion, it follows her decision to leave behind an abusive relationship and a stifling small-town life. The lyrics, though simple, capture the essence of her one-way journey to freedom. As the train speeds into the night, she reflects on her choice with a sense of relief, knowing there's no return to the life she left behind.

Here is the original recording: