PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS TO THE NATION – LIVE BROADCAST

April 5, 2025, 8:00 PM EST

Good evening, my fellow Americans.

Tonight, I come before you not with another vague assurance or a carefully rehearsed slogan. I come to tell you the truth. A truth long buried beneath bureaucracy, red tape, and a media echo chamber more concerned with narrative than knowledge.

Let me be blunt: thousands of American families have suffered vaccine injuries. Severe ones. Life-altering. Even life-ending. This is not conjecture. This is not theory. This is not a conspiracy hat dug up from the backyard of the internet.

This is in the CDC’s own files.

They're called the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD)—a secretive archive stretching back to 1990. For 35 years, this government agency has quietly documented medically verified vaccine injuries and deaths reported directly by hospitals. And then buried them.

Why? Because if the public knew that little Johnny didn’t die from “a rare complication,” but from an injection given in that very hospital—well, the entire medical-industrial complex would have a lot of explaining to do.

The VSD was kept secret under the excuse of “patient confidentiality.” But let me ask you: if we can redact names from JFK assassination files, why not these?

Because this—my fellow Americans—is the medical JFK moment.

Let me go further.

For the past five years, you were told we faced an unprecedented global pandemic. But new revelations—and, yes, courageous whistleblowers—are now forcing us to confront a question that once seemed unthinkable:

Did a pandemic ever really occur?

We were shown computer-generated apocalypse models that collapsed faster than the stock market in March 2020. We were fed “case numbers” from PCR tests so sensitive they could diagnose a potted plant. We were told the virus had been “isolated,” though when pressed, scientists produced digital simulations, not physical isolates. No electron microscope ever showed us what we paid trillions to fight.

And while the media told you to fear a “lab leak,” the gain-of-function narrative may have simply been a magician’s distraction—another sleight of hand in a grand performance of fear.

Remember the hospitals? We were shown videos of overflowing ICUs—then later learned they were from Italy, 2017. Or a film student’s thesis project. The actual policies—ventilators for everyone, safe early treatments suppressed, alternative voices silenced—led to what can only be described as mass iatrogenic death.

Not accidental. Systemic. Protocol-driven.

And the media? Oh, they had a field day. Not with the truth—but with fear. Measles became measles-mania. A sniffle was the new smallpox. Anyone who questioned the narrative was tarred, feathered, and deplatformed.

I stand here tonight to say: this ends now.

Effective immediately:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is dissolved . Not restructured. Not renamed. Eliminated.

All VSD data will be released to the public , with full redactions to protect individual privacy—but none to protect institutions from accountability.

An independent tribunal will begin immediate hearings on medical fraud, censorship, and the suppression of scientific dissent.

This isn’t just a reckoning. It’s a rebirth.

We will reclaim our institutions from the clutches of corporate capture. We will return health policy to the hands of the people—not technocrats in lab coats playing god with spreadsheets.

We are not anti-science. We are anti-secrecy. We are anti-deception. And we will no longer tolerate a system that shields itself from scrutiny by calling all questions “dangerous.”

Health freedom is not a privilege. It is a right. And tonight, we begin the long, hard journey of making it real again.

May God bless you. And may He help us tell the truth, no matter how long it’s been buried.

Good night.

Disclaimer: This address is a work of satire. No actual agencies were harmed in the making of this fantasy. Any resemblance to duplicitous public health entities, PCR tests calibrated to detect shadows, or the absurd notion that people can be dangerously sick without a single symptom… is purely coincidental. Viewer discretion and a fully functional sense of humor are strongly advised.