Before the world fell headlong into pandemania, I penned this whimsical little number for a dear friend—an academic administrator who ruled her domain with grace, wit, and just the right amount of sass. She and her fellow deans from other institutions dubbed themselves “The Royal Court,” and, well, the lyrics took it from there.

Is it a tribute? A children’s song? A satirical show tune? Let’s just say the Royal Court has room for whimsy, wit, and a touch of camp.

Now presenting a brand-new arrangement with a new vocalist who brings a fresh flair to the original demo (yes, that’s me singing—don’t all crowd the comment section at once). You’ll find the new version embedded at the top of the post—and for the curious or nostalgic among you, here’s the the original demo from the Turfseer vaults:

Whether you’re in academia or just like your satire served with truffles and a royal flourish, I think you’ll enjoy this irreverent ride through the hallowed halls of make-believe higher ed.

Long live the Queen Dean!