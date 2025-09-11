Rod Serling is remembered not just as the creator of The Twilight Zone but as a writer who relentlessly poked at authority, conformity, and the dangers of unchecked power. Which makes it an intriguing question: how would Serling have responded to the COVID era, with its mandates, censorship, and the almost religious reverence for “The Science”?

The Pro-Science Serling

Serling wasn’t anti-science. In fact, he often invoked science as humanity’s lifeline. In “The Fugitive” and “The Trade-Ins,” medical advances are treated as miracles. In “The Twilight Zone” episode “Of Late I Think of Cliffordville,” technology is contrasted with greed, hinting that science—when guided by noble ends—redeems humanity.

More directly, in “Over the Rim,” Christopher Horn’s son is remembered for helping develop a crucial vaccine. In Serling’s worldview, science and medicine were often depicted as rational, heroic, and deeply beneficial.

He also frequently portrayed psychiatrists as steady, trusted figures—gatekeepers of sanity in a chaotic world. That lines up more with mainstream trust in “traditional science” than with today’s heterodox skepticism.

The Anti-Authoritarian Serling

But here’s the split. Serling also had an unrelenting suspicion of authoritarianism and conformity. Think of “Number 12 Looks Just Like You,” where a society forces its citizens into identical bodies and minds in the name of “health” and “happiness.” Or “The Obsolete Man,” where Burgess Meredith’s bookish librarian is condemned to death by a totalitarian state that values conformity over individuality.

Those episodes strike at the heart of COVID-era authoritarianism: mandates enforced by shame and punishment, dissenters erased as “dangerous,” and the elevation of collectivist safety over individual freedom. Serling, who cut his teeth fighting censors in 1950s television, would have bristled at the silencing of voices questioning the official narrative.

The Split Personality of Serling’s Legacy

So where does that leave us?

On the one hand, Serling revered science and almost certainly would have trusted in the noble image of vaccines.

On the other hand, his whole dramatic engine was built on mistrusting centralized authority and exposing the dystopian underbelly of enforced conformity.

Would Serling have supported lockdowns, mandates, censorship, and passports? That seems doubtful. He may have praised the idea of a life-saving vaccine, but the machinery of coercion surrounding it—forcing compliance, demonizing dissent, erasing individuality—that was precisely the stuff of his nightmares.

In short: Rod Serling might have supported the syringe, but not the jackboot.

