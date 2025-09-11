Turfseer’s Newsletter

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
2h

Imho, nope--he's have supported no tyranny! Like many (mah entire fam) nobuddy qvestioned docturds or medi-sin... indivichuals yes--there were some that had a "lousy bedside manner" or were "terrible" but those bad applies didn't spoil the "whole bunch" OR the insty-2-shun of medi-sin. Heck, even docturds didn't know they were lied-to in med-skool. Serling (apart from his 5-pack a day smokin' habit!) had been "patched up" durin' WWII where his wrist & knees were destroyed by shrapnel--he wasn't "well patched" but methinks they got him walkin' an' that wuz enuf. Plus there were no US acupuncturists or herbal healers 'round when most've these poor sons went ta battle...so many were simply grateful! (mah grampy wuz fer sure....boot camp broke his back literally!)

Also.... I think qvestionin' mainstream med-sin was off the radar as there wuz no talk about the alternatives that were erased by the time Serling wuz born! Zo it didn't occur ta him. He sure battled other demons (lol--not personal ones--but real ones usin' fictional tales...) such as despots large an' small, the petty, the mean, the disbelievers, an' the unpatriotic (he was a partiot & anti-isolationist an made a purdy good albeit "uberly" dogmatic feature 'bout it)--from all I've read he wuz a real mensch (from NewYawk too!) an' he was fascinated with science & specifically radio/tv--communications tech...

HUGE fan've the show me, mah goils... ONLY the original series (tho' we enjoy some Night Gallery campy reruns on the YT from time ta time too!)

