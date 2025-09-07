Jon Rappoport has been on a mission. For years, he’s insisted that the 2000 JAMA report by Dr. Barbara Starfield—estimating that 225,000 Americans die every year at the hands of the medical system itself—is the single most devastating piece of evidence against the medical cartel. To him, it’s the ultimate torpedo.

So when RFK Jr. appeared before Congress recently, Rappoport fumed that Kennedy failed to wave the Starfield report like a bloody flag. In Rappoport’s view, Kennedy should be the relentless warrior—the heir to the Kennedy name who tours the country, showing America the maimed and broken victims of medicine, hammering home that the system kills 2.25 million Americans per decade. Instead, Kennedy chose the role of a careful statesman, content to make arguments in hearings rather than mobilize a mass revolt.

Rappoport calls this a fatal mistake. He sees it as timidity, a refusal to risk “too much pushback.” In his words: “If it doesn’t fit, force it.” The facts are there. The outrage should be unstoppable. Kennedy, in his view, blinked.

The Problem With the Theory

But here’s the reality: the Starfield report has been sitting in plain sight for twenty-five years. It was published in one of the most prestigious medical journals. Its numbers are shocking, credible, and easily understood. If raw evidence were enough to ignite a revolution, the revolution would have happened long ago.

The medical cartel didn’t need to refute the report. They simply outlasted it. No headlines, no congressional action, no public mobilization. Just silence—and business as usual.

Why Would a Hearing Change That?

Rappoport imagines Kennedy slamming the report down at a Senate hearing and citing the death toll until the walls shake. But senators already owned by Big Pharma don’t faint at statistics—they smirk, filibuster, or change the subject. The press that should amplify the numbers instead buries them. And the public, already drowning in scandals and statistics, may glance at the figure before scrolling on.

Outrage Without Action

Even if Americans suddenly absorbed the number—225,000 deaths a year—what then? Would they pull their children from the pediatrician’s office? Refuse prescriptions? Boycott hospitals? More likely, they’d shake their heads, mutter about “a broken system,” and move on. Outrage, without organized will and sacrifice, fizzles.

Conclusion

Rappoport is right about one thing: the Starfield report is dynamite. But dynamite that never explodes doesn’t change the battlefield. Waving it in a Senate hearing may create a momentary spark, but it won’t bring down the fortress of the medical cartel.

The problem isn’t lack of evidence. It’s that evidence alone doesn’t win wars. The system survives not by disproving its critics, but by ignoring them until the public does too.

The Starfield report should have detonated in 2000. Instead, it sits as a relic of what could have been—the smoking gun nobody wanted to fire.