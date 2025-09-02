Two Takes on Trump’s Explosive Vaccine Post
Labor Day weekend lit up the political sky like a fireworks finale. Trump’s “pharmapocalyptic” Truth Social post, calling out Pfizer and demanding data on mRNA vaccines, has unleashed commentary across the spectrum. But how do we interpret his move?
Jeff Childers and Jon Rappoport—two sharp but very different voices—offer clashing readings of what’s really happening behind the curtain. Their divergence highlights the central question: is Trump about to rewrite the pandemic script, or is he already rehearsing an excuse for betrayal?
Childers: Trump Seizes the High Ground
Childers paints the move as strategic brilliance. By naming Pfizer, Trump shifted the burden of proof: no longer does Kennedy have to prove the shots are unsafe—now Big Pharma must prove they are safe. According to Childers, this reframes the battlefield. The fight isn’t about “trust in science,” or bureaucrats like Susan Monarez; it’s about the mRNA platform itself.
From Childers’ vantage point, Trump effectively cornered Pfizer and Moderna under the spotlight. Conservative media roared with approval, while legacy outlets suddenly dropped their nonstop “Kennedy-is-destroying-science” coverage. For Childers, this was confirmation: Trump flipped the script, put Pharma on defense, and exposed the weak foundation of mRNA hype.
In his telling, Trump is playing chess while everyone else is still fiddling with checkers.
Rappoport: Beware the Escape Hatch
Rappoport, on the other hand, warns against premature celebration. His stance: don’t count your chickens until they’ve hatched.
He sees Trump’s Pfizer broadside as a setup for plausible deniability. If the truth about vaccine harms bursts into full public view, Trump can shrug and say, “Pfizer deceived me.” In this light, the post isn’t bold leadership but a way to cover his tracks.
Rappoport also entertains the darker possibility that Trump may yet fire RFK Jr. under pressure. He imagines the speech already drafted: Kennedy is “a great guy, but he moved too fast,” and Trump “had no choice” but to let him go. This would preserve Trump’s alliance with Pharma while offering the illusion of regret.
In other words, what Childers sees as a declaration of war, Rappoport sees as a carefully hedged bet.
The Contradiction at the Core
The contrast boils down to trust versus suspicion.
Childers believes Trump has finally dragged the real issue into daylight, a bold strike that shifts the balance toward Kennedy and against Pharma.
Rappoport believes Trump is still Trump—calculating, image-obsessed, and perfectly willing to sacrifice Kennedy if the heat grows too intense.
Both agree that the stakes are enormous. Both agree that Pharma is scrambling. But they part ways on Trump’s backbone.
Conclusion: The Test Is Coming
So—will Trump chicken out?
Childers bets that he won’t, that this is a turning point. Rappoport insists we won’t know until the hammer truly falls, and warns us to brace for betrayal.
My take? Rappoport has the edge here. History shows Trump often flirts with rebellion before retreating into familiar political instincts. Unless he and Kennedy double down—refusing to apologize, refusing to fire, and refusing to retreat—then all this could dissolve into more shadow play.
The next move is everything. Either Trump finally takes ownership of the fight he unleashed, or he lets Kennedy twist in the wind. If it’s the latter, then the “pharmapocalypse” post will go down not as a revolution, but as a stall tactic before the surrender.
Turfseer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In his Cabinet meeting broadcast today, 9/2/25, Trump seemed to have “chickened out” from his Tweet demanding full Pfizer and CDC disclosure.
My opinion is that for those of us who have tirelessly worked for disclosure, now is NOT the time to attack Trump for timidity.
We need to pile on our APPROVAL of his “Trial-Balloon-Tweet,” to the extent it CANNOT BE IGNORED, based on his “own leadership” to get to the bottom of Pfizer’s deadly vaccines.
Please bear in mind the unholy amount of power the Department of Defense has covertly exercised over the Executive Branch of ALL COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE. Trump’s “stand” is not without consequences.
We need to present him DAILY with initiatives like removal of the Prep Act, short case histories and summaries of harms, VAERS statistics by category of disease and death…etc.
I KNOW that “Someone,” if not President Trump or Melania …DOES read and CONVEY information sent by citizens to their private e-mails. I know this based on a specific suggestion I sent both of them …that was acted on within 2 days.
He DID ask us! It’s up to us to rationally ANSWER.
COMPLAINING is the same thing as “murmuring” against Moses in the Desert. It’s a “carp-ing” thing to do, when the door has been opened for investigation of Pfizer and the CDC.
Please don’t cause that door to slam in our faces.
Childers is spot on, this was an absolute power play! Trump didn’t just throw out another provocative statement; he catapulted Pfizer into the limelight and flipped the script entirely. Now, instead of RFK having to fend off relentless “anti-science” attacks, it’s Big Pharma that finds itself on the defensive, having to prove its shots are safe! This is a game-changer! Legacy media quickly retreated from their “RFK is a threat to science” narrative because Trump brilliantly reframed the entire debate. This isn’t hesitance; it’s pure offense! For the first time, Pharma is the one scrambling to justify itself! What an exhilarating twist!