Barbara Kiley
2h

In his Cabinet meeting broadcast today, 9/2/25, Trump seemed to have “chickened out” from his Tweet demanding full Pfizer and CDC disclosure.

My opinion is that for those of us who have tirelessly worked for disclosure, now is NOT the time to attack Trump for timidity.

We need to pile on our APPROVAL of his “Trial-Balloon-Tweet,” to the extent it CANNOT BE IGNORED, based on his “own leadership” to get to the bottom of Pfizer’s deadly vaccines.

Please bear in mind the unholy amount of power the Department of Defense has covertly exercised over the Executive Branch of ALL COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE. Trump’s “stand” is not without consequences.

We need to present him DAILY with initiatives like removal of the Prep Act, short case histories and summaries of harms, VAERS statistics by category of disease and death…etc.

I KNOW that “Someone,” if not President Trump or Melania …DOES read and CONVEY information sent by citizens to their private e-mails. I know this based on a specific suggestion I sent both of them …that was acted on within 2 days.

He DID ask us! It’s up to us to rationally ANSWER.

COMPLAINING is the same thing as “murmuring” against Moses in the Desert. It’s a “carp-ing” thing to do, when the door has been opened for investigation of Pfizer and the CDC.

Please don’t cause that door to slam in our faces.

Kim DiGiacomo
43m

Childers is spot on, this was an absolute power play! Trump didn’t just throw out another provocative statement; he catapulted Pfizer into the limelight and flipped the script entirely. Now, instead of RFK having to fend off relentless “anti-science” attacks, it’s Big Pharma that finds itself on the defensive, having to prove its shots are safe! This is a game-changer! Legacy media quickly retreated from their “RFK is a threat to science” narrative because Trump brilliantly reframed the entire debate. This isn’t hesitance; it’s pure offense! For the first time, Pharma is the one scrambling to justify itself! What an exhilarating twist!

