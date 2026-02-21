Turfseer’s Newsletter

5h

You must love baseball as much as I do! In which case, if you haven't already read it, you should probably enjoy "If I Never Get Back" by Darryl Brock. It's a time travel baseball novel in which the protagonist travels back in time to 1869, and becomes part of the Cincinnati Red Stockings.

My favorite game ever was leaving Pittsburgh late in an evening and traveling by train to Chicago (11 hours) to watch the Cubs play Cincinnati, singing along with Harry Carey to the 7th inning stretch "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," sitting in the bleachers ($5), sharing pizza with strangers, and leaving Chicago immediately afterward to get back on the train for the trip home. Btw, the Cubbies lost. 😡

