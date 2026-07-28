Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an ambitious achievement. It boasts magnificent cinematography, outstanding visual effects, impressive production design, and thrilling action sequences. The monsters are more convincing than anything the 1997 television adaptation could achieve on a fraction of the budget. Yet despite its technical brilliance, I preferred the 1997 Hallmark miniseries starring Armand Assante.

That preference surprised me. I expected Nolan’s film to be a far more ideological revision of Homer than it proved to be. Instead, it subtly shifts the epic away from heroic myth toward modern psychological drama. By the end, I felt I had watched an impressive Christopher Nolan film rather than a satisfying adaptation of The Odyssey.

Nolan’s narrative structure is the film’s first major weakness. Unlike Memento or Oppenheimer, The Odyssey is not fundamentally a mystery. Homer isn’t asking us to discover what happened; he wants us to experience it. Instead of beginning with Ithaca, immersing us in the Trojan War, and then launching Odysseus on his long voyage home, Nolan offers fragments—a brief glimpse of Troy, an eight-year jump forward, Telemachus, Calypso, and finally flashbacks as Odysseus recounts his past. This fragmented approach is pure Nolan, but I don’t believe it serves Homer well.

The audience should experience Troy, not reconstruct it from memory. Troy isn’t merely backstory but the foundation upon which the entire epic rests. The 1997 adaptation understands this instinctively. It establishes the war, Odysseus’ brilliance, and the Greek victory before beginning the journey home. That chronological structure lets us understand what has been lost and why Ithaca matters. Ironically, the lower-budget production tells the story with greater dramatic clarity.

This extends to Ithaca itself. One of the great strengths of the 1997 version is the time it devotes to Penelope, Telemachus, and Ithaca’s increasingly desperate political situation. Ithaca feels like a kingdom slowly falling apart. Penelope’s resistance to the suitors carries genuine dramatic weight. Telemachus’ search for news of his father becomes a believable coming-of-age story. Small moments deepen the domestic conflict in ways Nolan’s film rarely attempts. Because Nolan spends less time developing life back home, Ithaca functions largely as a destination rather than a living world worth saving.

That weakness carries over into the characters. Matt Damon gives a competent performance as Odysseus, but I never believed I was watching one of literature’s greatest heroes. He remains surprisingly flat, coming across as an action-adventure protagonist moving efficiently from one crisis to another. Armand Assante, by contrast, delivers a far richer performance. He conveys grief, longing, cunning, tenderness, rage, exhaustion, joy and vulnerability. His reunion with his family has emotional power because we have watched these relationships develop. Curiously, Nolan’s version places much greater emphasis on trauma and psychology, yet its central performance feels less emotionally involving.

Telemachus also fares much better in the earlier adaptation. Tom Holland, despite his talent, feels too mature for the role. His Telemachus seems angry almost from the outset rather than gradually developing into manhood. The young actor in the 1997 version is considerably more convincing as an inexperienced son slowly discovering his own courage.

Neither film completely succeeds with Penelope. Anne Hathaway plays her with such reserve that she often seems emotionally distant. Greta Scacchi in the 1997 version errs in the opposite direction, portraying Penelope as almost too gentle and saintly, closer to a Hallmark heroine than Homer’s politically shrewd queen. Homer’s Penelope combines emotional endurance, political shrewdness, caution, love and skepticism. She’s constantly testing people, and neither performance fully captures that balance.

Another omission concerns Odysseus’ family. The 1997 adaptation introduces his mother before his departure, giving their later reunion in Hades genuine emotional resonance. Nolan largely removes this relationship, diminishing another family bond that helps define Odysseus’ humanity.

Perhaps the greatest philosophical difference between the two films concerns the gods. The 1997 adaptation understands that Homer takes place within a supernatural universe in which Athena guides events, Poseidon persecutes Odysseus, and Calypso is an immortal goddess rather than a sympathetic listener. Nolan drastically minimizes this divine dimension. Athena appears only intermittently, Poseidon becomes more talked about than dramatically present, Hermes virtually disappears, and Calypso increasingly functions less as an immortal temptress than a therapist encouraging Odysseus to confront his memories. The result is that Homer’s cosmic drama becomes an internal psychological journey.

That same shift appears throughout the adventure sequences. The Cyclops sequence is technically superb. Nolan transforms it into genuine horror. It is frightening, beautifully photographed, and effective. Yet something important is lost. The 1997 version emphasizes Odysseus’ intelligence. The Greeks survive because they outwit Polyphemus rather than merely escaping a monster movie. Likewise, the Scylla and Charybdis sequence is easier to follow in the earlier adaptation because the relationship between the monsters and the gods is more clearly established. The episode involving Aeolus and the sack of winds carries greater dramatic meaning because the crew’s curiosity and lack of discipline become central to the disaster rather than simply another obstacle on the voyage.

Nolan also includes the giant Laestrygonians and stages Circe’s transformation of the crew into animals with impressive technical skill. Again, however, mythology frequently gives way to horror conventions. The monsters are magnificent, but they increasingly feel like creatures from a modern fantasy thriller rather than manifestations of Homer’s mythic imagination.

One omission particularly surprised me. The famous exchange in which Odysseus first tells Polyphemus that he is “Nobody,” only later revealing his true name in an act of fatal pride, is either removed or so altered that its significance disappears. In Homer this moment is crucial because it illustrates Odysseus’ greatest flaw—his inability to resist proclaiming his own greatness—and directly provokes Poseidon’s vengeance. Eliminating or minimizing this episode weakens one of the epic’s central moral turning points.

My greatest reservation, however, concerns Nolan’s interpretation of Odysseus himself. Throughout the film, Odysseus expresses regret over Troy. He speaks of having lost part of his humanity, and there are scenes suggesting profound guilt over the war. Reflection after war is not the issue. The difficulty is that Nolan largely detaches this remorse from the conflict’s moral context. Homer presents the Trojan War as a struggle with political and moral causes understood by his audience. Nolan instead emphasizes Odysseus’ inner guilt while giving little attention to why the war was fought or what was at stake.

This creates an even larger contradiction during the climax. Having presented Odysseus as a man haunted by violence, Nolan concludes with the slaughter of the suitors. In Homer this massacre is fundamentally an act of justice. The suitors have violated sacred hospitality, attempted to murder Telemachus, consumed Odysseus’ wealth, and sought to steal his kingdom. Athena herself sanctions the restoration of order. Nolan appears to want something different. He asks us to see Odysseus as a remorseful veteran questioning his own humanity while simultaneously staging an extended action spectacle. The battle relies heavily on close-ups, making it difficult to understand the spatial relationships within the hall. Instead of emphasizing strategy and the gradual restoration of order, the sequence often feels like contemporary action filmmaking. The film never resolves the tension between these two visions of Odysseus. Is he a tragic hero administering justice, or a traumatized veteran trying to escape violence? Nolan seems unwilling to choose.

The ending continues this ambiguity. I left the theater uncertain whether Odysseus survives, dies, or whether some of the closing images are symbolic rather than literal. Even after learning Nolan’s intention, I remain unconvinced by the execution. Homer’s conclusion is one of restoration. Odysseus comes home, his family is reunited, his kingdom restored, and Athena establishes peace. Nolan instead offers emotional uncertainty, moral ambiguity, and what feels almost like continued exile. Homecoming itself becomes psychologically incomplete.

That ending perfectly encapsulates the difference between the two films. The 1997 adaptation understands that The Odyssey is ultimately about nostos—the long-awaited return home. Nolan transforms it into a story about psychological healing. There is nothing illegitimate about such an interpretation, but it is fundamentally a different story.

Christopher Nolan has crafted a visually astonishing adventure filled with memorable images and extraordinary technical accomplishments. It is less politically revisionist than I expected and often entertaining on its own terms. Yet in exchanging Homer’s mythic universe for modern introspection, diminishing the role of the gods, weakening the emotional life of Ithaca, flattening Odysseus’ humanity, and replacing heroic restoration with psychological ambiguity, Nolan ultimately loses sight of what has allowed The Odyssey to endure for nearly three thousand years.

Rating: 5/10.