INTRODUCTION

In a recent piece, investigative journalist Jon Rappoport dissects the clinical trial protocols for the COVID-19 vaccines — and what he uncovers is both damning and devastating. Citing sources like The BMJ and The New York Times, Rappoport explains how Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca designed their clinical trials not to measure the vaccine’s ability to prevent hospitalization or death, but merely to reduce mild symptoms — the equivalent of preventing a cold.

He accuses the pharmaceutical companies, the FDA, and high-level political actors — including Donald Trump, who still praises Pfizer’s CEO — of either ignorance, complicity, or willful blindness. His conclusion? The entire vaccine operation was engineered to appear successful while sidestepping the very metrics that matter most: saving lives and preventing serious illness.Given the scale of the alleged deception, Rappoport asks: Why aren’t any of these people being prosecuted?

Here’s the legal and institutional roadmap for how — and why — they’re skating away scot-free.

1. The Illusion of Legality: How Bad Science Can Still Be “Legal”

At the heart of the issue lies a brutal paradox: clinical trials that were designed to avoid proving efficacy against severe COVID outcomes — the kind of data the public actually cares about — were nonetheless technically compliant with existing regulatory standards.

As long as the vaccine trials met minimal benchmarks set by the FDA — for example, a 50% reduction in mild symptomatic cases — they qualified for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In short, the bar was set so low it could be tripped over, not jumped. This wasn’t illegal; it was legal by design.

Even though Rappoport and other critics rightly point out that the public was led to believe the vaccines would prevent hospitalizations and death, the vaccine makers can argue they never promised this in the clinical trial documents themselves — just in the marketing and public relations blitz that followed.

2. The PREP Act: A Preemptive Shield Against Accountability

Even if one were to argue that the trial design was misleading or unethical, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) gives pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, and government officials legal immunity from liability for claims related to the manufacture, testing, distribution, and administration of medical countermeasures during a public health emergency.

This means you can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna for vaccine injuries — or trial fraud — unless you can prove “willful misconduct” under a very narrow and difficult-to-meet standard. And even then, the federal government controls whether such cases move forward. The PREP Act was designed to protect bad actors during a crisis — so long as they claimed good intentions.

3. Qualified Immunity and the “I Was Just Listening to the Experts” Defense

Government officials, including presidents, health department leaders, and regulators like the FDA and CDC, are protected under various forms of qualified immunity — a legal doctrine that shields them from civil liability unless it can be shown they knowingly violated “clearly established” law.

So even if the policy decisions caused harm, as long as they can say they relied on expert consensus or followed existing guidelines, they are untouchable. The fallback line is always some variation of:

“I made the best decision I could with the information I had at the time.”

This isn’t just a defense — it’s a fortress. Unless you catch them on camera saying, “Let’s run fake trials and poison the peasants,” they walk.

4. Regulatory Capture: When the Watchdogs Work for the Wolves

Rappoport’s broader implication is that the FDA and other agencies were not just fooled — they were in on the scam. This is a classic case of regulatory capture, where the institutions tasked with policing an industry become beholden to it.

Top FDA officials routinely leave their posts and end up on the boards of the very companies they once regulated. This revolving door ensures that no one bites the hand that will later feed them a seven-figure salary.

In legal terms, this creates a mutual protection racket. The regulator doesn’t challenge the company, the company doesn’t blow the whistle on the agency, and both point to each other when things go wrong.

5. The PR Coup: When the Lie Becomes the Law

Finally, perhaps the most insidious protection for these actors is mass perception. Through relentless media messaging — “safe and effective,” “get vaccinated to protect others,” “trust the science” — public trust was engineered, not earned.

By the time the actual clinical trial criteria became a matter of public record, the narrative had already hardened. Challenging it became not just controversial but socially unacceptable. Prosecutors, politicians, and journalists had no incentive to question what had become political orthodoxy.

In a court of law, this doesn’t help you much. But in the court of public opinion? It makes prosecution nearly impossible — because no one wants to admit they were duped.

Conclusion: The System Isn’t Broken — It’s Rigged

Rappoport’s findings are damning. The vaccine trials were designed not to prove what mattered. The regulators didn’t care. The companies got rich. The politicians got applause. And the public got injected — often under coercion.

But none of this breaks the law — because the law was written to allow it.

This is the genius (and the horror) of modern technocratic governance: it manufactures consent, legalizes deception, and shields the perpetrators from accountability.

Until those laws are rewritten — and until the public demands trials not just in labs but in courtrooms — the answer to “Why aren’t they being prosecuted?” is simple:

Because they don’t have to be.