You might wonder why someone like myself — having written 70 original, non-AI songs in the last five years — is now resorting to AI to create songs. Have I become lazy? Am I cheating?

The truth of the matter is far more practical. It takes a lot of money to create an original song. You have to pay instrumentalists, an arranger, and vocalists. It’s gotten to the point where I really have to watch my pennies. So I decided to give Songer a try. Mostly, I was just curious what it could do.

Songer allows you to create a full song — music, arrangement, and vocals — in about one minute. Once unlocked, it’s yours. All you really need is an idea for a song. You can even put that idea into ChatGPT or another AI program and ask it to generate a prompt. You then paste that description into Songer, select the language, choose up to five musical styles, and specify whether you want a male or female singer.

One of the great strengths of Songer is that you can create songs in languages and styles I simply would not be able to do myself. I have a friend from Haiti who gave me ideas for a song in French. I also have a friend in Pakistan who takes care of orphans — whom I help support — and I created a song for her in Urdu.

How Songer Is Billed

Songs are purchased using credits. Songer describes itself as:

The #1 Top Rated AI Music Production Platform

4.7 Stars

200,000 Users

10 Million+ Songs Created

Features include:

Unlimited 1-minute song previews

Full access to songs you like

Downloading and sharing your songs

Building a personal music library

Full commercial rights on completed songs

Pricing examples at the time of writing:

5 Full Songs – $19.99 (Save 92%)

100 Full Songs – $67.99

Note: Songer does charge a fee to unlock full features and downloads.

The Songs I Generated

🎵 The Colors of Tomorrow

https://songer.co/song/db4x26h5vj8p8bh1vkgs9aid

Prompt summary:

A lyrical coming-of-age story about a young woman stepping out of childhood and into her own identity, gaining confidence and independence as the “colors of tomorrow” unfold with each new experience.

Musical note:

Mid-tempo pop-folk with a warm, uplifting tone and gentle melodic flow.

Comment:

Pleasant, generic sounding. Nothing to sneeze at.

🎵 Toujours Croire Que Tu Es Dieu

https://songer.co/song/xwyo7is31rjw2hjjaa6nu5qn

Prompt summary:

A reflective, spiritual song about living with a good heart, loving others without judgment, and asking God for moral clarity before acting.

Musical note:

Mid-tempo acoustic ballad, calm and reverent, with an intimate, contemplative mood.

Comment:

My Haitian friend shared this with his family and they loved it.

🎵 Manufactured Emergency

https://songer.co/song/cvy8i3vssowfg5yr3xxjoja6

Prompt summary:

A protest song framing lockdowns as a manufactured crisis driven by fear, obedience, censorship, and constantly shifting rules rather than genuine human concern.

Musical note:

Steady mid-tempo rock with a somber, skeptical tone and restrained intensity.

Comment:

My attempt at an anti-COVID song. The lyrics are kind of general, and I think my original songs are better. Still, it’s interesting what they came up with.

🎵 Lamp of Love

https://songer.co/song/zhxmh92ch8qff10uyhcbwcz4

Prompt summary*:

A tribute song honoring a young woman in Pakistan who took abandoned children off the streets and built a life of care, nurturance, and dignity for them.

Musical note:

Slow to mid-tempo orchestral folk, tender and emotional, with a devotional, story-driven feel.

Comment:

My tribute song to my Pakistani friend in Urdu. She loved it.

🎵 King of the Charade

https://songer.co/song/fpknp5t1flm1tdr6v9swy0zt

Prompt summary:

A character-study rap about a narcissistic power figure who presents himself as a champion of his people while exploiting everyone around him.

Musical note:

Mid-tempo, old-school hip-hop with a dark, stripped-down beat and an accusatory, observational tone.

Comment:

I’ve never written a rap song in my life, so this was an experiment. It kind of sounds like early hip-hop. I modeled the character on Sean Combs based on the recent documentary about him.

Verdict

Songer is no substitute for the real thing, and it shouldn’t be mistaken for one. It doesn’t replace lived experience, craft, or the hard work of shaping a song from the ground up. But as a tool, it’s surprisingly capable — especially when money, time, or language barriers would otherwise make certain projects impossible.

Where Songer really shines is in foreign-language songs and stylistic experiments I simply wouldn’t attempt on my own. It lowers the cost of curiosity. Used thoughtfully, it’s not cheating — it’s a shortcut around logistical barriers, not creative intent.

I’ll keep writing my own songs the old-fashioned way. But I won’t pretend this isn’t an interesting new instrument sitting quietly in the corner of the room.

*English Translations of the Foreign-Language Songs

Toujours Croire Que Tu Es Dieu

(Always Believe That You Are God)

[Verse 1]

In the park, where the sun dances and shines,

I see families, laughter, life passing by,

A humble man, with a pure and sincere heart,

I reflect on the love that lights our way.

Every smile, every gesture, a quiet light,

I breathe in hope, I believe in our world.

[Chorus]

Always believe that you are God,

In every soul that crosses my path,

Act with kindness, without a farewell,

If it is good, then give me the strength to do it.

[Verse 2]

The trees whisper secrets of wisdom,

I ask God to guide my weaknesses,

No fear, no ego, just a deeper faith,

In every choice, I seek your way.

Not to judge, but to love unconditionally,

In a troubled world, to offer a moment of grace.

[Bridge]

Watching couples, children growing and thriving,

The beauty of a glance where love unites,

I am a witness to a world I hold dear,

Living from my heart, nourished under the open sky.

[Verse 3]

Every step I take, every intention I dare,

I offer it to my God, my light, my rose,

Let us join hands beyond all borders,

Together we move forward, united in prayer.

[Outro]

In the park, where people pass and love,

I celebrate life, embracing every theme,

With an open heart, I live my truth,

Always believe that you are God, in all humility.

Lamp of Love

(A Lamp of Love)

[Verse 1]

This is the story of a young woman from Toba Tek Singh,

She walked through streets of sorrow in a city of dreams,

She took into her heart the children crying on the roads,

Though money was scarce, love was abundant.

[Chorus]

A lamp of love spreads its light,

Adorning everyone’s dreams with its glow,

The salvation of a people lies in her kindness,

The story of an ordinary human, a tale of devotion.

[Verse 2]

A home for seven children beneath a fragile roof,

She became mother and father, the meaning of their hope,

In dusty alleyways, she sold hope itself,

Filled with courage, she became the reason for success.

[Bridge]

Many obstacles came, but her resolve did not break,

Chasing her dreams, that pure-hearted soul pressed on,

She did not lay herself out — she built others up,

She adorned her heart with a true faith.

[Verse 3]

A journey of ten years — today voices rise in praise,

Thirty-six children walk with her toward joyful lives,

Hard work and love became her identity,

An ordinary girl became an example of love.

[Outro]

Standing alone in the true dreams of evening,

The search for love welcomed by every heart,

May the lamp of love always remain lit,

The story of a noble soul, the light of every heart.