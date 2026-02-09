If you’ve been reading me for any length of time, you already know this: my readership isn’t ideologically uniform. Some of you were conservative long before Trump. Others — like me — spent much of our adult lives voting Democratic, identifying as liberal, and assuming the Left broadly stood for civil liberties, skepticism, and tolerance for dissent.

For me, COVID changed all of that.

It wasn’t one policy or one mistake. It was the speed and certainty with which the Left abandoned its own stated principles — free inquiry, bodily autonomy, informed consent, open debate — and replaced them with censorship, coercion, moral intimidation, and ritualized obedience. Whatever else the pandemic was, it became a stress test. And the Left failed it.

I know I wasn’t alone. Some of you have written privately over the past few years describing the same experience: not a sudden conversion to conservatism, but a recognition that something fundamental had broken. What we were watching wasn’t liberalism under strain — it was liberalism giving way to authoritarian reflex.

That’s why I see Sasha Stone as a kindred spirit. She wasn’t a tourist on the Left. She was a dyed-in-the-wool liberal who knew the culture from the inside and, by her own account, COVID marked a breaking point for her as well. Her writing doesn’t read like an embrace of the Right so much as a sustained reckoning with betrayal.

That shared vantage point matters. It’s why her work resonates with readers who didn’t set out to defend Trump, but who reached a point where it became impossible to deny that the Left had become something far worse than the man they endlessly demonize.

From COVID to Culture War

That context is essential to understanding why Sasha’s piece today — on the Super Bowl halftime show and Bad Bunny — landed the way it did.

Her argument wasn’t really about music, or even immigration. It was about how culture is now engineered to provoke, divide, and mobilize — not organically, but deliberately. Conflict as product. Outrage as fuel.

She writes:

“What I won’t do is pretend, along with them, that any of it was real because it wasn’t. It was manufactured for a specific reaction by very smart ad executives who know the American people better than they know themselves.”

That refusal — I won’t pretend anymore — is the throughline from COVID to everything that followed. Once you’ve watched fear, shame, and spectacle weaponized in the name of “public health,” it becomes impossible not to see the same machinery at work elsewhere: entertainment, media, sports, and activism.

The Super Bowl didn’t become “political” by accident. It was made unmissable by design. The culture war wasn’t a byproduct — it was the business model.

That recognition feeds directly into Sasha’s essay from yesterday, Why I Will Never Regret My Vote for Trump. Not because she suddenly loves everything Trump does, but because she understands what the alternative has become.

Trump as Consequence, Not Cause

Sasha’s argument is not that Trump is admirable in every respect. It’s that the Left’s reaction to him — and the culture it revealed — was worse.

She is explicit about what she believes the Left has become. Not a coalition that tolerates disagreement, but a moral system that requires demons.

Opponents aren’t wrong — they’re evil. Racists. Nazis. Threats to “democracy.” Once that framing is accepted, anything becomes permissible: censorship, deplatforming, coercion, social and economic punishment. Not as excesses, but as moral obligations.

In that context, Trump isn’t an ideal. He’s a diagnostic tool — a stressor that exposed how quickly the Left abandoned pluralism and revealed its operating logic.

This isn’t hero worship. It’s triage.

Not because Trump is virtuous, but because the alternative revealed itself as rigid, punitive, and intolerant of dissent.

As Sasha puts it:

“They have to believe Trump is Hitler. Otherwise, they would have to face what they’ve become.”

That recognition — not admiration for Trump — is what drives the realignment she’s describing.

The comment section under her piece reflected that reality far better than any single essay could. What followed wasn’t a cheering section, but readers — many of them former liberals — articulating the moment they realized the rules had changed and dissent was no longer allowed.

With the assistance of ChatGPT, I culled 25 of the more thought-provoking comments from that thread — not the loudest or most performative, but the ones that actually engaged with the argument and the reckoning behind it.

The 25 Comments

1. gsharper

“The reason we couldn’t pick another Republican besides Trump is because all the ‘sane’ Republicans were too cowardly to address the main issues that the people wanted tackled.”

Analysis: Trump as consequence, not cause.

2. gsharper

“The rude, brash Trump, who is an embarrassment to our ruling class, exists because our ruling class failed to deliver for the people.”

Analysis: Structural indictment, not personality politics.

3. Michael Holt

“While my children all voted Democrat, they know I voted for Trump and sincerely love me anyway.”

Analysis: Reality contradicts the cult narrative.

4. Michael Holt

“There is hope in the world, dear Sasha; my family is proof.”

Analysis: Moral sanity without submission.

5. Centrist

“I have seen the same in my 86 years.”

Analysis: Long memory beats social-media hysteria.

6. Centrist

“No president since has focused on the causation but rather focused on the results. Until Trump.”

Analysis: Naming problems is power.

7. J David Krauser

“The Donald was like the plumber who tapped ashes from his cigarette on the floor as he unclogged the toilet.”

Analysis: The most honest metaphor in modern politics.

8. J David Krauser

“Sometimes a bit of cleanup is necessary after he leaves, but he does the job he is retained to do.”

Analysis: Utility over aesthetics.

9. Raymond E. Allen

“He does not have a filter in his mind… what he says and feels he blurts out.”

Analysis: Flaw acknowledged, not denied.

10. Raymond E. Allen

“Revenge wasn’t top priority, getting America back on the right footing was.”

Analysis: Motivation matters more than tone.

11. D Parker

“The video is a screen recording captured by an unknown third party.”

Analysis: Facts dismantle outrage economies.

12. D Parker

“What you get after 58 seconds of a serious video… is two seconds of an automatically played video.”

Analysis: Manufactured scandal exposed.

13. SCADA-Guy

“President Trump is, in my lifetime, the only one since President Reagan to actually do in office what he promised.”

Analysis: Promises-kept politics terrifies elites.

14. Dave Coleman

“Reagan was the perfect president for his time but he couldn’t have been effective today.”

Analysis: Nostalgia is not a strategy.

15. Mitchel

“How many Nazis would help Israel?”

Analysis: Collapse of the Nazi label laid bare.

16. Steersman

“Tell me what Trump has done… that comes close to sterilizing children who can’t consent.”

Analysis: Moral comparison, not vibes.

17. Charles Tate

“Trump is Henry V compared to former feckless leaders who were like Henry VI.”

Analysis: Strength vs collapse, not virtue theater.

18. Richard

“Without Trump, we would have a flaccid Republican party.”

Analysis: Europe as the cautionary tale.

19. Cat C.

“Every single other Republican… would’ve resigned under the immense pressure.”

Analysis: Resilience became the criterion.

20. Randy Roeder

“We might try email exchanges for the next year to see if there is any commonality.”

Analysis: Boundaries without dehumanization.

21. Michael D.

“Spare us the hysterics from the folks who have spent the last 10 years generating endless memes comparing Trump to Hitler.”

Analysis: Crying wolf has consequences.

22. Tim Hurlocker

“I didn’t learn my lesson, and fell again for their misrepresentations of Trump in 2016.”

Analysis: Intellectual humility is rare — and persuasive.

23. The Radical Individualist

“I was never drawn to Trump, progressives pushed me to him.”

Analysis: The story of the decade.

24. Fred Mertz

“I don’t regret voting for him… but let’s stop pretending this man is an adult.”

Analysis: Loyalty without delusion.

25. Grad

“Is your popularity greater or lesser than when you were a Democrat?”

Analysis: The only strategic question that matters.

Why This Resonates

What unites these voices isn’t ideology. It’s recognition.

Recognition that COVID wasn’t an aberration but a revelation.

Recognition that culture is now engineered to enforce moral consensus.

Recognition that dissent is no longer debated — it’s pathologized.

Sasha Stone gives voice to that recognition not as a convert, but as a witness. That’s why her writing resonates with those of us who didn’t leave the Left lightly — and didn’t arrive where we are by choice so much as by necessity.

Once you stop pretending, there’s no going back.