Mary Ann Caton
10h

From the character of the protests in Minneapolis to the NFL conscience choice to put viewers through a humiliation ritual, to their clinging to abortion and gender transition, the Democrats are the most frightening political force I can think of in our history. Yes, they drove us into a civil war in 1860, but that conflict was clear cut: slave or free. Today's Democrats have become the face of evil in real time, something closer to Paul's words in Romans1: 18-32.

2 replies by Turfseer and others
Brian
3hEdited

Great article. I read Sasha‘s piece and agree with your points. I used to call myself a liberal but 2016 and especially summer 2020 turned me against liberals. They have become horrific people-this is what happens when your brain is marinated in hatred. People I knew and respected turned into monsters. I lost numerous friends simply by asking for evidence that Trump was a Russian spy or that Russia threw the election for Trump. The treatment of the “unvaccinated” – the only people who were using their brains - was beyond the pale.

1 reply by Turfseer
