Let’s play a game called “What If Trump Said It?”

Because in today’s political theater, where logic is optional and double standards come standard, Whoopi Goldberg has once again delivered a masterclass in twisted reasoning—this time on presidential immunity.

According to Whoopi’s logic, Barack Obama should now be considered immune from prosecution for anything that occurred during his presidency… because Donald Trump said presidents should be immune. I’ll let that sink in. It’s like claiming you inherited your neighbor’s security system because they said “everyone should feel safe.”

But here’s the kicker: Trump has already been prosecuted and convicted. So if presidential immunity applies to Obama thanks to Trump’s claim, shouldn't it have also applied to—oh, I don’t know—Trump himself?

By this standard, Trump not only set the precedent, he gifted immunity to future presidents while being denied it himself. That’s not legal precedent—that’s magical thinking.

The Hypocrisy Olympics

The broader Democratic response to the entire presidential immunity debate is no better. Their memory, like their outrage, is highly selective.

Let’s rewind to 2017, when the real scandal wasn’t “Russia meddling,” but the Democrats’ own coordinated subversion plan. That same year, the intelligence community quietly transitioned from safeguarding the country to safeguarding narratives. The Russiagate hoax was their crown jewel—a media-fueled fog machine designed to obscure actual lawbreaking with headlines about bots and memes.

Today, Democrats point to a dusty congressional report that vaguely blames Russia for “election interference”—a report so conveniently vague it could double as a horoscope. And while they’re busy clutching pearls over Trump’s supposed threat to democracy, they completely ignore the weaponization of federal agencies, the spying on a presidential campaign, and the outright manufacturing of fake evidence.

That wasn’t just interference. That was a soft coup in slow motion.

Gaslight, Gatekeep, Grift

What we’re seeing now is the consolidation of a worldview that says: rules are for the other guys. The same people who called Trump a dictator for merely tweeting now justify censorship, mass surveillance, and kangaroo courts—so long as it’s their team doing it.

And when the contradictions pile up too high to ignore, they do what every gaslighter does best: deflect, distort, and deny.

You bring up the Obama administration’s abuses? “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

You mention the blatant manipulation of intelligence? “That’s a debunked conspiracy.”

You point out the injustice of Trump being denied the very immunity they now grant Obama? “He brought it on himself.”

Of course he did. In this game, truth is treason and hypocrisy is just good politics.

Final Thought

Whoopi Goldberg’s immunity argument isn’t just intellectually lazy—it’s a reflection of a deeper sickness in our political discourse. It’s a worldview where morality bends to party lines, and truth is whatever serves the narrative.

In the land of the gaslit, those who remember the facts are called “conspiracy theorists.”

But we remember. And we’re not buying it.