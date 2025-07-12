Is Zohran Mamdani just another radical socialist hoping to dismantle the NYPD—or is something deeper, and far more troubling, hiding beneath the surface?

Recent resurfaced clips and reporting paint a picture that demands closer examination. In one particularly revealing interview, Mamdani compared domestic violence to jaywalking, arguing that both situations are better handled by “trained professionals” rather than police. On its face, this is a wildly irresponsible stance. But when taken in context—alongside his religious background, public associations, and ideological leanings—it becomes even more concerning.

Let’s break this down.

The Jaywalking Analogy: Ideology Over Reality

Domestic violence is a scourge that often requires immediate, forceful intervention. Suggesting that it can be handled by a non-policing “expert” is not only foolish—it’s dangerous. The notion that a social worker or community figure (with no legal authority) could de-escalate a potentially lethal situation betrays a fantasy-world view of human behavior, one where violence is simply a misunderstanding waiting to be unraveled with empathy.

Is this naivety? Ideological blindness? Or something more?

The Islamic Context—And Mamdani's Silence

Mamdani is a Twelver Shia Muslim. That fact alone should not be used as a cudgel—but it is relevant if and when religious doctrine intersects with public policy.

Surah 4:34 of the Quran, which outlines how men may deal with “rebellious” wives, is explicit:

"Admonish them, forsake them in bed, and finally, strike them."

(Sahih International translation)

Apologists may twist this into metaphor, but Arabic linguists and Islamic scholars—including reform-minded Muslims—admit that the word used here, daraba, means exactly what it sounds like: to strike.

So here’s the question: Does Mamdani believe this verse should still be taken literally? Does he reject it entirely? We don’t know—because he won’t say. And that’s the problem. His refusal to clarify his stance on such verses leaves a vacuum that critics—and voters—are right to question.

Guilt by Association?

At a campaign stop, Mamdani spoke at the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge alongside Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr—a cleric who, just months prior, had publicly prayed for the annihilation of Israel. That’s not mere dog-whistle rhetoric—it’s an airhorn blast of genocidal intent.

What does Mamdani have to say about this cleric’s views? Did he know? Does he care?

Here’s the pattern: soft language on violent issues, silence on extremist associations, and a reflexive instinct to deflect criticism with accusations of Islamophobia. It’s become all too familiar.

A Socialist Mask or a Religious One?

Some say Mamdani is just another DSA-backed progressive towing the line of defund-the-police ideology. Others suspect a deeper strategy—a cloaking of religious orthodoxy under the banner of social justice.

Let’s be blunt: If he were a Christian advocating corporal punishment for wives, he'd be laughed off the stage. But because his views are wrapped in the language of multiculturalism and grievance politics, he's granted immunity from scrutiny.

If Mamdani is merely naive—he’s dangerously so. If he is more calculating—using socialism as a gateway for Islamic values to creep into civic policy—then voters deserve to know now, not after the next election.

What New Yorkers Deserve

If Mamdani wants to represent New York, he should be compelled to answer some basic questions:

Does he denounce Quran 4:34’s literal interpretation?

Does he believe Islamic clerics should have a role in conflict resolution for domestic abuse cases?

Does he believe the NYPD should be defunded, and replaced by "community leaders"—even in violent situations?

Will he condemn the calls for Israel’s annihilation made by religious leaders he has shared platforms with?

If the answer to any of these is vague or dodged, that’s your answer.

In Closing

The stakes are too high to be polite. New Yorkers deserve leaders who are transparent about their values—especially when those values may be rooted in religious or ideological systems that are antithetical to liberty, individual rights, and the equal protection of women under the law.

Whether Mamdani is a well-meaning fool or something more sinister, his record raises questions he can no longer ignore.

And neither should we.